Heritage Grocers Group Names New CFO

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States, has appointed Matthew Holt to the role of CFO. Reporting directly to new Chair and CEO Suzy Monford, Holt will oversee the financial and accounting initiatives for all Heritage banner companies, encompassing Cardenas Markets, Tony’s Fresh Market and El Rancho Supermercado.

Holt succeeds Darren Karst, who took on the role of CFO in April 2023 and retired this past Feb. 14.

“I’d like to thank Darren for being an integral part of building HGG and supporting its growth over the past two years,” said Monford. “He leaves the team and the company with a solid foundation for continued growth.”