Rite Aid Hires Chief Merchandising Officer

Rite Aid Corp., now a private company after exiting a bankruptcy process last fall, is looking ahead with strategic hires. A few months after tapping Matt Schroeder to serve as CEO, the company is bringing on retail industry veteran Bryant Harris as chief merchandising officer.

A member of the leadership team, Harris reports to Schroeder and will guide the company’s merchandising strategy and oversee assortment, procurement, pricing, visual merchandising and store design. He joins Rite Aid from Wakefern Food Corp., where he also held a CMO role and was credited with executing a strategy that enhanced that company’s merchandising effectiveness and overall performance. His background also include leadership roles at Save A Lot and Sam’s Club.

