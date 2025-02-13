Rite Aid Hires Chief Merchandising Officer
“As we continue to strengthen our business and accelerate our transformation plan, we are pleased to welcome Bryant to Rite Aid,” Schroeder said. “As an accomplished leader driven by excellence, Bryant will be a great addition to the team to help further our mission to provide thoughtful, personalized experiences that support our customers’ health and wellness goals.”
Harris is eager to get to work in his new position, as the company continues to streamline operations and focus on customer-centric offerings and experiences. “I am excited to join Rite Aid to continue advancing the merchandising strategy that delivers a compelling product mix and a shopping experience that meets our customers’ expectations,” he declared. “I look forward to collaborating with the team and our suppliers to ensure we provide the products our communities need to live their healthiest life.”
Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.