How QFC Is Working to Be the Best in the Northwest

The future was uncertain for QFC over the past two years as it waited to be divested as part of parent company The Kroger Co.’s plans to merge with Albertsons Cos. Following the breakdown of that deal in December, Brent Stewart, a 35-year veteran of QFC, was officially named president of the Bellevue, Wash.-based subsidiary.

Stewart, who most recently served as the company’s VP of merchandising, recently spoke with Progressive Grocer about what’s next for QFC as it moves forward under the Kroger banner.

Progressive Grocer: You’ve been out visiting stores over the past few weeks – why is it important for you to be working and interacting with associates at the store level?

Brent Stewart: We’ve got to go see and understand what’s happening at the store. Not only spending time with our associates but spending time with our customers.

We do evening tours where we pick a couple of stores and go out unannounced. It gives me a chance to work with the closing manager. I can understand what their focuses are, what they need and how our store conditions are. We want to deliver a great experience for our customer and that's all through the day, from open to close, so that's why we're getting out and seeing it, and then getting to know our folks.

Anytime I can get out and spend time in stores, that's what I absolutely love. It’s my favorite part of the job, honestly, getting out with the customers and the associates.



PG: How does QFC stay nimble and cater to the needs and wants of today’s customers?

BS: Understanding the trends and going to see competition. I tell the merchandising team we should be spending half the time in our stores to understand what's going on and half the time in the competition to understand trends. You’ve got to get out in the competition and also look at our internal data [to see] what areas are taking off.

And listening to our customers, ultimately. What are they requesting? What do they want? What do they wish we had more of? Our customers, especially in this area, are evolving. We all are. What we ate 30 years ago, 20 years ago, five years ago, is changing.

We have a very seasoned merchandising team here that is passionate about having a point of difference in the itemization that we carry and curating it to what the customer really wants and needs. We operate in two different states and the wants of those customers in the different demographics absolutely do change and we do everything we can to curate that store for what that customer's looking for.