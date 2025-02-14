How QFC Is Working to Be the Best in the Northwest

Brent Stewart was officially named president of QFC in December.
PG: What can you tell me about store remodels and any possible expansion plans?
BS: We have nine remodels lined up for this year and nine remodels lined up for 2026. We're always working on them, and that's probably been our pattern for the last 10 years. All through the possible merge time we continued to work on our plans. We went through and made remodel plans across the board.
Expansion, we hold that pretty tight. We're always looking and always interested in possible opportunities.
PG: What’s your vision for QFC over the next five years?
BS: I think number one is continuing to elevate our customer experience. That's full, fresh, friendly and clean. We talk about how the customer is shopping today and really meeting them however they want to shop, whether it’s online, home delivery, pickup or coming into the store. What is that experience like? So that's a big focus — continuing to elevate.
I’m proud today, but my vision is to be the best, the best in the Northwest and to really be known as that. Who's the friendliest grocer out there? Who has the freshest produce, meat and freshest products? I want that to be QFC and the team is focused on that. Itemization and curation are very important, and continuing to understand that and continuing to evolve for our changing demographics in Seattle, and our changing needs and customer wants.
Healthier products and better-for-you items [are also important]. Whole meal replacement is a big one – restaurant-quality food that you can pick up at a grocery store is a big focus. We want to elevate that experience.
I think with all of that, you’ve got to continue to take our associates on that journey, so continuing to elevate their experience is a huge focus. We are nobody without our teams out there. We have a great team at QFC with a lot of tenure. It's not unusual for you to meet somebody out in our stores who has been with the company for 30, 35 years, and they just do a fantastic job. So we’re continuing to educate them and take care of them. What do they need? What are they looking for in their career?
PG: How does technology play into that for QFC?
BS: A lot of that's developed out of Kroger and I couldn’t be more impressed with what they are doing today. I've been in the business 40 years and I think back about that time and what I used to have to do. It makes it so much easier — automatic orders put together and replenishment. Technology is helping us do our jobs better each and every day.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.