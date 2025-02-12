 Skip to main content

Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Grocer says move will ensure “strong local operational excellence”
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons Store Boise Main Image
Albertsons is combining two of its divisions as part of a corporate restructuring.

Following multiple rounds of corporate and divisional staff layoffs, it has come to light that Albertsons Cos. is reorganizing its regional structure. The grocer is combining its Intermountain Division with its Denver Division, and also reorganizing itself into three regions, including East, West and California, according to a report from BoiseDev.

The region that now encompasses most of Idaho, Montana and much of Wyoming, as well as Colorado, will be known as the Mountain West Division. That group will be led by Brad Street, who currently oversees Albertsons’ Seattle operations. 

Current Intermountain Division leader John Colgrove is set to leave the company this summer after 47 years of service, while former Denver Division head Todd Broderick retired last year. Susan Morris, COO of Albertsons, detailed the changes in a memo to employees that was viewed by BoiseDev. 

An Albertsons spokesperson confirmed the divisional consolidation to Progressive Grocer, sharing that the changes will help the company “operate in new and innovative ways as we serve our customers and communities.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“As we continue to evolve and enhance our retail operations, a core part of that effort is ensuring our organizational structure properly enables strong local operational excellence across the regions we serve and also leverages our size and scale,” the spokesperson said. “As such, we recently made some divisional leadership updates, placing some of our best leaders in new roles and providing new opportunities for our team, as we continue to deliver on our strategy to earn Customers for Life.” 

In the aftermath of Albertsons’ failed merger with The Kroger Co., the grocer made reductions in its corporate and divisional support staff, saying the layoffs will help the company “compete in a rapidly changing market." Albertsons is also laying off more than 150 Safeway corporate workers in California.

As of Nov. 30, 2024, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Is C&S Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from ALDI?

Sources say divestiture plan has been in the works in recent weeks
Winn-Dixie Store Teaser

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

Anthony Hucker will take helm as chair, CEO and president
Winn-Dixie Miami Teaser

Target Is Latest Retailer Rolling Back Its DEI Initiatives

Move follows last week’s decision by Costco to uphold similar practices
Target Portland

1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii

Offshoot of Don Quijote banner to carry an array of Japanese foods, prepared meals and everyday essentials
Don Q storefront

4th Fred Meyer Grocery Employee Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against UFCW

Charge alleges union illegally threatened strike fine against nonmember worker
Fred Meyer
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds