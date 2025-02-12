Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Albertsons is combining two of its divisions as part of a corporate restructuring.

Following multiple rounds of corporate and divisional staff layoffs, it has come to light that Albertsons Cos. is reorganizing its regional structure. The grocer is combining its Intermountain Division with its Denver Division, and also reorganizing itself into three regions, including East, West and California, according to a report from BoiseDev.

The region that now encompasses most of Idaho, Montana and much of Wyoming, as well as Colorado, will be known as the Mountain West Division. That group will be led by Brad Street, who currently oversees Albertsons’ Seattle operations.

Current Intermountain Division leader John Colgrove is set to leave the company this summer after 47 years of service, while former Denver Division head Todd Broderick retired last year. Susan Morris, COO of Albertsons, detailed the changes in a memo to employees that was viewed by BoiseDev.

An Albertsons spokesperson confirmed the divisional consolidation to Progressive Grocer, sharing that the changes will help the company “operate in new and innovative ways as we serve our customers and communities.”