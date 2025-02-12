Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation
“As we continue to evolve and enhance our retail operations, a core part of that effort is ensuring our organizational structure properly enables strong local operational excellence across the regions we serve and also leverages our size and scale,” the spokesperson said. “As such, we recently made some divisional leadership updates, placing some of our best leaders in new roles and providing new opportunities for our team, as we continue to deliver on our strategy to earn Customers for Life.”
In the aftermath of Albertsons’ failed merger with The Kroger Co., the grocer made reductions in its corporate and divisional support staff, saying the layoffs will help the company “compete in a rapidly changing market." Albertsons is also laying off more than 150 Safeway corporate workers in California.
As of Nov. 30, 2024, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.