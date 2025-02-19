Associates Make the Difference at Harris Teeter

As it gears up to mark 65 years in business this March, Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter made three associates available to speak with Progressive Grocer about the unique aspects of the grocery store chain, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Xavier Hare, director of Our Brands, who in September will be with the company for 18 years; Mike Hildebrand, produce field buyer, who has worked for the grocer since 1979; and Christy Hubbard, VP of operations support, who started out at the food retailer 36 years ago, all shared their perspectives on how Harris Teeter maintains its reputation as a special place to work and shop. To read more about what these associates expect for the future of the company, look for Progressive Grocer’s March 2025 Ahead of What’s Next column next month.

Progressive Grocer: What is the story of how you came to join the company, and what experiences have you had over the years to arrive at your current role?

Xavier Hare: I applied to be a cashier at Harris Teeter when I was 16, shortly after moving to North Carolina from New Jersey. The first time I shopped at Harris Teeter, I could immediately tell this company was different. The friendly atmosphere, clean stores and welcoming environment stood out to me. I knew right then I wanted to be a part of that culture.

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to learn and grow in various areas of the business. I started by leading front end teams in a few stores, then transitioned to the Store Support Center to dive into merchandising. In merchandising, I’ve held roles ranging from managing inventory in supply chain to category management, and now I’m proud to lead the Own Brands team.

Mike Hildebrand: My journey at Harris Teeter began when I had a friend working at a store in Charleston, S.C., which was one of the first Harris Teeters in the area. I started as a bagger and quickly worked my way up to part-time produce clerk. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work in various departments, including meat, produce, and later as a co-manager at just 22 years old. I was also the first perishable specialist at Harris Teeter, overseeing all fresh foods, including Starbucks, meat, seafood, produce and floral, for about 12 stores. As the district expanded, I took on the role of produce specialist and eventually became the produce field buyer for two of our regions.

My current role involves working closely with category managers to bring local produce into our distribution centers and collaborating with farms and distributors to ensure a steady supply of fresh produce for our stores. It’s a dynamic field that’s always evolving, and I truly enjoy the challenge of staying ahead of trends and ensuring our stores offer the best in freshness and quality.

Christy Hubbard: I joined Harris Teeter as the youngest of three siblings, and at the time, my main goal was simple: save enough money to buy a car. Little did I know that decision would mark the start of a career I’ve grown deeply passionate about. I worked at Harris Teeter throughout high school and college. During my last two years of college, I took a full-time class schedule while working full-time at Harris Teeter. After earning my degree in criminal justice from UNC Charlotte, I realized my true passion was in retail, so I decided to pursue a career with Harris Teeter.

Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to hold a variety of leadership roles, including co-manager, store director, operations manager, district manager, and senior director of associate relations. Today, I’m serving as the VP of operations support. Each of these roles has shaped my growth and allowed me to have a greater impact on the company and the people who work here.

Harris Teeter has become more than just a job – it’s like a second family to me. The relationships I’ve built over the years are lifelong, and the company has been a place where I’ve formed both personal and professional connections. It’s also where I met my husband, which makes the experience even more meaningful.