Associates Make the Difference at Harris Teeter

Ahead of grocer’s 65th birthday, longtime company veterans speak about why it stands apart from others
Left to right: Xavier Hare, Mike Hildebrand and Christy Hubbard

As it gears up to mark 65 years in business this March, Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter made three associates available to speak with Progressive Grocer about the unique aspects of the grocery store chain, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Xavier Hare, director of Our Brands, who in September will be with the company for 18 years; Mike Hildebrand, produce field buyer, who has worked for the grocer since 1979; and Christy Hubbard, VP of operations support, who started out at the food retailer 36 years ago, all shared their perspectives on how Harris Teeter maintains its reputation as a special place to work and shop. To read more about what these associates expect for the future of the company, look for Progressive Grocer’s March 2025 Ahead of What’s Next column next month.

Progressive Grocer: What is the story of how you came to join the company, and what experiences have you had over the years to arrive at your current role? 

Xavier Hare: I applied to be a cashier at Harris Teeter when I was 16, shortly after moving to North Carolina from New Jersey. The first time I shopped at Harris Teeter, I could immediately tell this company was different. The friendly atmosphere, clean stores and welcoming environment stood out to me. I knew right then I wanted to be a part of that culture. 

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to learn and grow in various areas of the business. I started by leading front end teams in a few stores, then transitioned to the Store Support Center to dive into merchandising. In merchandising, I’ve held roles ranging from managing inventory in supply chain to category management, and now I’m proud to lead the Own Brands team.

Mike Hildebrand: My journey at Harris Teeter began when I had a friend working at a store in Charleston, S.C., which was one of the first Harris Teeters in the area. I started as a bagger and quickly worked my way up to part-time produce clerk. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work in various departments, including meat, produce, and later as a co-manager at just 22 years old. I was also the first perishable specialist at Harris Teeter, overseeing all fresh foods, including Starbucks, meat, seafood, produce and floral, for about 12 stores. As the district expanded, I took on the role of produce specialist and eventually became the produce field buyer for two of our regions.

My current role involves working closely with category managers to bring local produce into our distribution centers and collaborating with farms and distributors to ensure a steady supply of fresh produce for our stores. It’s a dynamic field that’s always evolving, and I truly enjoy the challenge of staying ahead of trends and ensuring our stores offer the best in freshness and quality.

Christy Hubbard: I joined Harris Teeter as the youngest of three siblings, and at the time, my main goal was simple: save enough money to buy a car. Little did I know that decision would mark the start of a career I’ve grown deeply passionate about. I worked at Harris Teeter throughout high school and college. During my last two years of college, I took a full-time class schedule while working full-time at Harris Teeter. After earning my degree in criminal justice from UNC Charlotte, I realized my true passion was in retail, so I decided to pursue a career with Harris Teeter.

Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to hold a variety of leadership roles, including co-manager, store director, operations manager, district manager, and senior director of associate relations. Today, I’m serving as the VP of operations support. Each of these roles has shaped my growth and allowed me to have a greater impact on the company and the people who work here.

Harris Teeter has become more than just a job – it’s like a second family to me. The relationships I’ve built over the years are lifelong, and the company has been a place where I’ve formed both personal and professional connections. It’s also where I met my husband, which makes the experience even more meaningful.

Harris Teeter’s influence has extended beyond my career and into my family’s lives as well. My daughter now works for Harris Teeter, continuing the legacy, and my son works as an account manager for a brokerage firm that calls on Harris Teeter. Seeing my children’s careers intersect with the company that has been such a big part of my life is incredibly rewarding and reminds me of the lasting impact Harris Teeter has had on our family.

PG: How does your personal experience at the company align with the company’s history? What changes have you observed/taken part in along the way, and how have they affected you?

XH: My personal experience at Harris Teeter aligns closely with the company’s history, because we continue to uphold the same principles we did 18 years ago. Everyone here is committed to being the best they can be, and that motivates me to keep improving every day. 

Over the years, I’ve seen how the company adapts to meet the evolving needs of our customers while staying true to its core values. This constant evolution has inspired me to grow, both professionally and personally, striving to become a better version of myself each day.

MH: Harris Teeter has taught me a lot about professionalism and teamwork. I’ve learned that you can achieve much more when you respect others and always act with integrity. I’ve also realized that quality and freshness are top priorities, whether I’m selecting products for the company or for myself.

In addition, working well with others and being a good listener have been key takeaways for me. I’m someone who takes initiative, and I see that same mindset at Harris Teeter. The company is always looking for ways to stay ahead and adapt to the ever-evolving food industry.

I believe that staying ahead of the retail competition requires continuous growth and the willingness to embrace change, and that’s something Harris Teeter has done exceptionally well. Harris Teeter continues to innovate and evolve, always keeping the customer experience top of mind, which, in my opinion, is what makes us so successful. 

CH: My personal journey at Harris Teeter aligns closely with the company’s foundation of growth, innovation and a commitment to excellence. From the start, Harris Teeter provided me with a path of continuous learning, leadership and a focus on people – values that have mirrored my own approach to both my career and life.

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing and being a part of several significant changes. One of the biggest advancements has been the shift in store operations – from manual processes to technology-driven efficiencies. This transformation has not only improved operations, but also allowed us to focus more on delivering exceptional service to our customers.

Another major change I’ve seen is the growing emphasis on associate development and leadership training. Harris Teeter’s commitment to cultivating talent from within has created an environment where people can truly develop their careers at Harris Teeter, which is something I’ve experienced firsthand.

Lastly, there’s always been a strong focus on enhancing the customer experience. The company has consistently pushed to exceed expectations, which has reinforced my own belief that Harris Teeter’s greatest strength lies in its people. This company has allowed me to live my passion of serving others, whether it’s our customers, associates or the communities we serve. 

PG: What do you think are the differentiators that make Harris Teeter stand apart from its competitors?

MH: Harris Teeter stands out because we genuinely value listening to both our customers and associates, making thoughtful adjustments to meet their needs. We continuously assess and refine our operations to ensure we exceed expectations in every aspect. Our commitment to providing a safe, friendly and clean shopping environment is a key differentiator that truly enhances the customer experience. Additionally, the variety and quality of our products are unmatched, and our associates consistently go above and beyond to engage with customers, delivering a personalized shopping experience that sets us apart.

CH: Harris Teeter stands apart from its competitors due to several key differentiators, each of which contributes to our strong reputation in the industry.

First, our commitment to quality is a cornerstone of the business. Whether it’s fresh perishables or our private label products, Harris Teeter holds itself to the highest standards, ensuring customers always get top-quality items. 

Another major differentiator is our exceptional customer experience. We pride ourselves on being the neighborhood market where customers feel at home, where our customers often refer to their local store as “My Harris Teeter.” We focus on building strong relationships with our customers, creating a welcoming and personalized shopping experience that goes beyond just the transaction.

Our culture and family atmosphere also play a big role in differentiating us. Harris Teeter is built on relationships, whether it’s the relationships between associates, our vendors or with our customers. Many of us have spent decades with the company, building lasting careers and friendships along the way, and that sense of family is felt at every level of the business.

Lastly, we continue to excel in operational excellence and innovation. We are constantly finding new ways to improve the shopping experience, making it easier, more enjoyable and more efficient. From technology-driven enhancements to customer service initiatives, we are always striving to make things better for our customers.

