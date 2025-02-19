Associates Make the Difference at Harris Teeter
PG: How does your personal experience at the company align with the company’s history? What changes have you observed/taken part in along the way, and how have they affected you?
XH: My personal experience at Harris Teeter aligns closely with the company’s history, because we continue to uphold the same principles we did 18 years ago. Everyone here is committed to being the best they can be, and that motivates me to keep improving every day.
Over the years, I’ve seen how the company adapts to meet the evolving needs of our customers while staying true to its core values. This constant evolution has inspired me to grow, both professionally and personally, striving to become a better version of myself each day.
MH: Harris Teeter has taught me a lot about professionalism and teamwork. I’ve learned that you can achieve much more when you respect others and always act with integrity. I’ve also realized that quality and freshness are top priorities, whether I’m selecting products for the company or for myself.
In addition, working well with others and being a good listener have been key takeaways for me. I’m someone who takes initiative, and I see that same mindset at Harris Teeter. The company is always looking for ways to stay ahead and adapt to the ever-evolving food industry.
I believe that staying ahead of the retail competition requires continuous growth and the willingness to embrace change, and that’s something Harris Teeter has done exceptionally well. Harris Teeter continues to innovate and evolve, always keeping the customer experience top of mind, which, in my opinion, is what makes us so successful.
CH: My personal journey at Harris Teeter aligns closely with the company’s foundation of growth, innovation and a commitment to excellence. From the start, Harris Teeter provided me with a path of continuous learning, leadership and a focus on people – values that have mirrored my own approach to both my career and life.
Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing and being a part of several significant changes. One of the biggest advancements has been the shift in store operations – from manual processes to technology-driven efficiencies. This transformation has not only improved operations, but also allowed us to focus more on delivering exceptional service to our customers.
Another major change I’ve seen is the growing emphasis on associate development and leadership training. Harris Teeter’s commitment to cultivating talent from within has created an environment where people can truly develop their careers at Harris Teeter, which is something I’ve experienced firsthand.
Lastly, there’s always been a strong focus on enhancing the customer experience. The company has consistently pushed to exceed expectations, which has reinforced my own belief that Harris Teeter’s greatest strength lies in its people. This company has allowed me to live my passion of serving others, whether it’s our customers, associates or the communities we serve.
PG: What do you think are the differentiators that make Harris Teeter stand apart from its competitors?
MH: Harris Teeter stands out because we genuinely value listening to both our customers and associates, making thoughtful adjustments to meet their needs. We continuously assess and refine our operations to ensure we exceed expectations in every aspect. Our commitment to providing a safe, friendly and clean shopping environment is a key differentiator that truly enhances the customer experience. Additionally, the variety and quality of our products are unmatched, and our associates consistently go above and beyond to engage with customers, delivering a personalized shopping experience that sets us apart.
CH: Harris Teeter stands apart from its competitors due to several key differentiators, each of which contributes to our strong reputation in the industry.
First, our commitment to quality is a cornerstone of the business. Whether it’s fresh perishables or our private label products, Harris Teeter holds itself to the highest standards, ensuring customers always get top-quality items.
Another major differentiator is our exceptional customer experience. We pride ourselves on being the neighborhood market where customers feel at home, where our customers often refer to their local store as “My Harris Teeter.” We focus on building strong relationships with our customers, creating a welcoming and personalized shopping experience that goes beyond just the transaction.
Our culture and family atmosphere also play a big role in differentiating us. Harris Teeter is built on relationships, whether it’s the relationships between associates, our vendors or with our customers. Many of us have spent decades with the company, building lasting careers and friendships along the way, and that sense of family is felt at every level of the business.
Lastly, we continue to excel in operational excellence and innovation. We are constantly finding new ways to improve the shopping experience, making it easier, more enjoyable and more efficient. From technology-driven enhancements to customer service initiatives, we are always striving to make things better for our customers.