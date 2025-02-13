EXCLUSIVE: 3 Retail Recruiting Trends for 2025

Jenn Hahn is founder and CEO of J Recruiting Services, which specializes in retail recruiting.
The Value of HR Partnerships
In the past, human resources was often a siloed function that didn’t operate like many other areas of the business, but mindsets are shifting as leaders recognize that talent is one of – if not the – most important pieces of the business.
“It’s time for recruiting and HR teams to have strong partner support and vendor support the way that it’s done in other areas, like marketing and tech,” remarked Hahn. “Hiring more of the same in your internal team is not the answer. I’m seeing it come to fruition in the best retailers we partner with, and I’m also seeing HR with a seat at the strategy table.”
Recruiting Hotspots
Grocers are always hiring across the board, but some functions are getting more of a focus than others right now, such as technology. “Anything from data analytics to e-commerce roles are a big focus on the tech side, “cited Hahn, adding that employers are also pursuing candidates who understand new tech and AI in all areas of the business. “They are looking for people who can lead and develop others but are also agile and comfortable enough in the quickly evolving tech space.”
Positions in logistics and supply chain are likewise crucial in the current operating environment, according to Hahn. “We are seeing a huge uptick in supply chain and logistics roles – there has been so much change in that space since 2020,” she noted. At the store level, meanwhile, hiring managers are prioritizing leadership teams that can keep up with the rapid pace of change rather than simply running the sales floor.
Ultimately, Hahn reports, the candidate market is strong. “We have diverse and talented pools coming in,” she said. “And that means offers have to be strong. If you get the right leader and pay $20,000 more for them, for example, you may not need to invest in the same number of team members below them. Especially with the AI support tools out there today. At the end of the day, a good employee has a strong return on investment.”