EXCLUSIVE: 3 Retail Recruiting Trends for 2025

As grocers try to strike the right balance between people and technology in their day-to-day operations, so, too, are those building grocery workforces for now and the future. Progressive Grocer recently caught up with Jenn Hahn, founder and CEO of Michigan-based J Recruiting Services and a 2023 Top Woman in Grocery winner, about top-of-mind staffing trends.

On the plus side, the labor crunch that defined previous years isn’t as acute, as the marketplace and workers have settled down a bit. That said, those on the hiring side in grocery should heed some key opportunities and challenges as they look for the right teams to keep their businesses running smoothly, according to Hahn.

Booms and Busts in AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that can evoke both excitement and wariness, sometimes at the same time. According to Hahn, being mindful of that kind of balance is pivotal in finding success with technology in recruiting.

“The things that are going well – the booms – where I have seen AI work really well in recruiting are pieces of the process that are repetitive and administrative. For example, there are a lot of small notifications that have to be in place in a great recruiting process. Things like ‘This person hasn’t been spoken to in four days, so let’s give them an update’,” she explained. “AI saves humans time, and a great recruiter should be spending time on strategy and building relationships, not those repetitive tasks.”

