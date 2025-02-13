 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: 3 Retail Recruiting Trends for 2025

Progressive Grocer talks with pro Jenn Hahn about paths for shared growth in talent and tech
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Grocery exec table
Underscoring the priority of talent in a well-run retail operation, HR and recruiting leaders are increasingly seen as true business partners.

As grocers try to strike the right balance between people and technology in their day-to-day operations, so, too, are those building grocery workforces for now and the future. Progressive Grocer recently caught up with Jenn Hahn, founder and CEO of Michigan-based J Recruiting Services and a 2023 Top Woman in Grocery winner, about top-of-mind staffing trends.

On the plus side, the labor crunch that defined previous years isn’t as acute, as the marketplace and workers have settled down a bit. That said, those on the hiring side in grocery should heed some key opportunities and challenges as they look for the right teams to keep their businesses running smoothly, according to Hahn.

Booms and Busts in AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that can evoke both excitement and wariness, sometimes at the same time. According to Hahn, being mindful of that kind of balance is pivotal in finding success with technology in recruiting. 

“The things that are going well – the booms – where I have seen AI work really well in recruiting are pieces of the process that are repetitive and administrative. For example, there are a lot of small notifications that have to be in place in a great recruiting process. Things like  ‘This person hasn’t been spoken to in four days, so let’s give them an update’,” she explained. “AI saves humans time, and a great recruiter should be spending time on strategy and building relationships, not those repetitive tasks.”

[RELATED: Unpacking the Fear of AI]

As for the busts, AI has its limits. “It shouldn’t be the only piece of any part of your recruiting strategy, you should implement AI with a human touch. AI can’t see the gray area,” Hahn points out. “There are areas where you have to have humans screening candidates and handling calls, especially if you are recruiting for higher level roles. Great candidates want to talk to someone who cares enough to get to know them. They’re not intrigued or excited about interacting with AI and robots.”

Jenn Hahn
Jenn Hahn is founder and CEO of J Recruiting Services, which specializes in retail recruiting.

The Value of HR Partnerships

In the past, human resources was often a siloed function that didn’t operate like many other areas of the business, but mindsets are shifting as leaders recognize that talent is one of – if not the – most important pieces of the business. 

“It’s time for recruiting and HR teams to have strong partner support and vendor support the way that it’s done in other areas, like marketing and tech,” remarked Hahn. “Hiring more of the same in your internal team is not the answer. I’m seeing it come to fruition in the best retailers we partner with, and I’m also seeing HR with a seat at the strategy table.”

[RELATED: CVS Partners With Duquesne University to Address Pharmacist Shortage]

Recruiting Hotspots

Grocers are always hiring across the board, but some functions are getting more of a focus than others right now, such as technology. “Anything from data analytics to e-commerce roles are a big focus on the tech side, “cited Hahn, adding that employers are also pursuing candidates who understand new tech and AI in all areas of the business. “They are looking for people who can lead and develop others but are also agile and comfortable enough in the quickly evolving tech space.”

Positions in logistics and supply chain are likewise crucial in the current operating environment, according to Hahn. “We are seeing a huge uptick in supply chain and logistics roles – there has been so much change in that space since 2020,” she noted. At the store level, meanwhile, hiring managers are prioritizing leadership teams that can keep up with the rapid pace of change rather than simply running the sales floor. 

Ultimately, Hahn reports, the candidate market is strong. “We have diverse and talented pools coming in,” she said. “And that means offers have to be strong. If you get the right leader and pay $20,000 more for them, for example, you may not need to invest in the same number of team members below them. Especially with the AI support tools out there today. At the end of the day, a good employee has a strong return on investment.”

