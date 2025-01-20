Unpacking the Fear of AI

There was a striking moment at the keynote session of NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show when Azita Martin, VP and general manager, retail and CPG at Nvidia, during a conversation with Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner that had turned to concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) would take associates’ jobs, quoted her boss, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as saying, “No, but someone using generative AI may take your job, so embrace it.” (A similar quote has been attributed to economist Richard Baldwin.)

Of course, these days, there’s so many more potential sources of fear for employees and consumers alike, thanks to such variations as the much talked-about generative AI, which uses machine learning to create new data, as well as physics AI, allowing retailers to create physically accurate layouts; physical AI, which can train robots in a simulation environment; and agentic AI, which can make decisions, learn, act autonomously and even instruct other AI agents.

Asked by Furner how retailers should start implementing AI, Martin stressed that it was important to start, and that AI initiatives should be top-driven, with buy-in from the company’s top executives. She cited the example of Walmart, which “has really leaned into AI.” As for how retail employees should view AI, Martin described it as “a tool that makes you more productive.”

During a show floor presentation discussing his new book, “The Tyranny of Now,” Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, an AI-native platform using human computational modeling, took a similar view, noting that when AI, which has been around since 1956, is used by a human to perform a task, the results beat the technology or the human acting alone. He also pointed out that AI can help with training by lessening the dip in productivity while a new employee learns a job.

A key downside to the technology, Petro acknowledged, was the possibility that employees and people wouldn’t engage with it. He advised that it was better to learn to work with AI to enable “faster and bigger” wins. “The average person needs to engage with AI as much as possible,” he observed.