Albertsons Board Member Resigns Following Presidential Appointment

Steve Feinberg has stepped down from the Albertsons Cos. board of directors, effective Feb. 21, following his nomination to become the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense. As such, and in accordance with a stockholders agreement from 2020, Frank Bruno has been appointed to fill Feinberg’s position on the board.

Bruno is the co-CEO of Albertsons investor Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Feinberg stepped into the board role last October, following the resignation of Chan Galbato.