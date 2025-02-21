 Skip to main content

Big Y Appoints Director of Pharmacy

Michael Pashko previously worked for Walgreens and CVS
Michael Pashko
Michael Pashko (Image Credit: Big Y Corporate Communications)

Big Y Foods Inc.’s board of directors recently revealed the appointment of Michael Pashko as director of pharmacy.

In his new role, Pashko will oversee the pharmacy division, managing 33 in-store pharmacies. He reports to Nicole D’Amour Schneider, SVP of retail operations and customer experience for the New England grocer.

Pashko has spent his career in the pharmacy profession. Over the course of 20 years, he held various roles at Walgreens, including director of pharmacy and retail operations. Pashko also spent time at CVS Health. 

He earned his PharmD from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and is a licensed pharmacist in multiple states.

"Building on my passion for the profession of pharmacy, I am eager to collaborate with the Big Y team to drive positive health outcomes for our patients and expand the role of community pharmacy while contributing to the financial success of the organization," Pashko said. 

“We’re excited to have Mike join the team,” said Big Y Senior VP D’Amour Schneider. "His years of experience in the retail pharmacy industry, his passion for patient care and his enthusiasm for the business make him the perfect addition to our talented pharmacy team.”

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 94 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 75 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, Big Y Express Fresh Market, and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ more than 10,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

