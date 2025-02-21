Big Y Appoints Director of Pharmacy

Big Y Foods Inc.’s board of directors recently revealed the appointment of Michael Pashko as director of pharmacy.

In his new role, Pashko will oversee the pharmacy division, managing 33 in-store pharmacies. He reports to Nicole D’Amour Schneider, SVP of retail operations and customer experience for the New England grocer.

Pashko has spent his career in the pharmacy profession. Over the course of 20 years, he held various roles at Walgreens, including director of pharmacy and retail operations. Pashko also spent time at CVS Health.

He earned his PharmD from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and is a licensed pharmacist in multiple states.

