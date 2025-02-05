Kroger Forms New Agreement With Express Scripts
Under the new agreement, Kroger pharmacies immediately resume serving customers who are part of Express Scripts’ Medicare Part D plans and Tricare/Department of Defense (DOD) plans. Further, Express Scripts commercial and Medicaid clients can add Kroger pharmacies to their respective networks. Together, these plans cover more than 100 million people in the United States.
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. Its health care division, Kroger Health, serves more than 17 million patients annually, while Kroger pharmacies operate more than 2,200 pharmacies across 35 states, and The Little Clinic offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states. The grocer employs nearly 420,000 associates and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.