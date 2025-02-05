Kroger Forms New Agreement With Express Scripts

A new agreement gives access to prescription medications and health services at Kroger pharmacies for Express Scripts customers.

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co. and its pharmacies, has forged a new agreement with Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefit services business of St. Louis-based Evernorth. The new agreement gives access to prescription medications and health services at Kroger pharmacies for Express Scripts customers.

“At Kroger Health, we believe everyone should have access to comprehensive health care,” noted Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. “We look forward to again serving Express Scripts customers. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to bringing high-quality services to more customers across the country.”

