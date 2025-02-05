 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets COO Joining WAFC Board of Directors

David Hinojosa brings nearly 3 decades of industry experience to role
David Hinojosa

The Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) elected David Hinojosa, COO of Vallarta Supermarkets, to its board of directors during the organization’s Jan. 25 meeting in La Quinta, Calif. 

At Vallarta, Hinojosa is responsible for company-wide operations, including P&L, fresh departments, merchandising, sales, compliance, warehouses, risk management, continuous improvement, loss prevention, and human resource. He has more than 28 years of experience in the retail business.

WAFC described Hinojosa as a “passionate, driven servant leader with a proven track record of improving people, developing strategic direction and driving revenues and profitability.”

“We are excited to welcome David, an influential industry leader, to the WAFC board of directors,” said Kevin Lovell, WAFC’s interim president and chairman, and SVP operations of Albertsons/Safeway – NorCal. “We look forward to his contributions to our mission of advancing education and leadership in the food industry.” 

“I look forward to working with David and am excited to have him on our board of directors,” added WAFC COO Patrick Posey. “He will bring a unique business outlook and has demonstrated great servant leadership throughout his career. David’s participation and ideas will be instrumental as we strategically move forward with WAFC.”

Established in 1921, the Yorba Linda, Calif.-based WAFC provides educational opportunities for food industry associates. The highly acclaimed Food Industry Management Program at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business has been available to qualified industry participants for 64 years. In 2000, the WAFC expanded its scope by working with community colleges across the western United States to establish the Retail Management Certificate Program, which is currently available at 30 college/satellite locations and online nationally.

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 57 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, which operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners, is is No. 9 on The PG 100,  Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

