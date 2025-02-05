Vallarta Supermarkets COO Joining WAFC Board of Directors

The Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) elected David Hinojosa, COO of Vallarta Supermarkets, to its board of directors during the organization’s Jan. 25 meeting in La Quinta, Calif.

At Vallarta, Hinojosa is responsible for company-wide operations, including P&L, fresh departments, merchandising, sales, compliance, warehouses, risk management, continuous improvement, loss prevention, and human resource. He has more than 28 years of experience in the retail business.

WAFC described Hinojosa as a “passionate, driven servant leader with a proven track record of improving people, developing strategic direction and driving revenues and profitability.”

“We are excited to welcome David, an influential industry leader, to the WAFC board of directors,” said Kevin Lovell, WAFC’s interim president and chairman, and SVP operations of Albertsons/Safeway – NorCal. “We look forward to his contributions to our mission of advancing education and leadership in the food industry.”