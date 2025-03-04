Why Grocery-Anchored Retail Remains a Hot Property

As grocers like ALDI continue to expand their footprint, competition for retail space intensifies, per JLL's new report.

Global real-estate services firm JLL has published a new report on the literal and figurative grocery landscape. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges and shifts in both in-store and online behaviors, the company’s analysts conclude that grocery-anchored retail remains a strong sector.

According to JLL’s "Grocery Report 2025", investments in grocery-anchored retail properties increased from 2023 to 2024. “The ongoing expansion of grocery stores is driving demand for retail space, making grocery-anchored retail properties increasingly attractive to investors. This trend is expected to persist, with REITs and grocery operators likely to play more significant roles in the investment landscape, complementing traditional private capital investors,” the analysts predict.

The report spotlight grocers who are faring especially well with physical store expansion. JLL notes that ALDI added more than 2.3 million square feet of new space through 105 store openings in 2024. Mergers and acquisitions are also fueling expansion, including M&A moves from Grocery Outlet.