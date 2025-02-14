BJ’s Expands in Florida
As it comes to the Brooksville community, BJ’s is supporting area residents by donating produce, meat, dairy and other items to a local food bank partner. “Through our ongoing partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club we’re able to continue addressing the needs of our neighbors and creating pathways to a better life,” said Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay.
BJ’s is continuing on an ambitious growth path. In January, the company opened its first club in Kentucky on the heels of other openings in St. John’s, Fla., West Palm Beach, Fla., and Carmel, Ind.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.