BJ’s Expands in Florida

The new club in Brooksville, Fla., about a hour north of Tampa, will include an array of fresh produce.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is readying a new location in Brooksville, Fla., which will welcome its first customers on Feb. 21. The club at 13085 Cortez Boulevard is the 41st BJ’s in the state of Florida.

As with other sites, this store offers fresh foods, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys and more. A fuel station on the property opened for business earlier this month, on Feb. 6.

[RELATED: BJ’s Commits to Growing Fresh Business]

“We’re bringing unbeatable value with savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to the families of Brooksville,” said club manager Jeff Scott. “We’re dedicated to serving the families who depend on us, and we’re excited to be part of the Brooksville community.”

To Scott’s point, members can save on everyday items and access store and manufacturer coupons for additional discounts. Prospective customers can take advantage of limited-time exclusive offers to join the program.

Members can take advantage of services including curbside pick-up, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery. Customers can also pay onsite using the ExpressPay feature on the BJ’s mobile app.