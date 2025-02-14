 Skip to main content

BJ’s Expands in Florida

New club set to open on Feb. 21
Lynn Petrak
The new club in Brooksville, Fla., about a hour north of Tampa, will include an array of fresh produce.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is readying a new location in Brooksville, Fla., which will welcome its first customers on Feb. 21. The club at 13085 Cortez Boulevard is the 41st BJ’s in the state of Florida.

As with other sites, this store offers fresh foods, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys and more. A fuel station on the property opened for business earlier this month, on Feb. 6.

“We’re bringing unbeatable value with savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to the families of Brooksville,” said club manager Jeff Scott. “We’re dedicated to serving the families who depend on us, and we’re excited to be part of the Brooksville community.”

To Scott’s point, members can save on everyday items and access store and manufacturer coupons for additional discounts. Prospective customers can take advantage of limited-time exclusive offers to join the program. 

Members can take advantage of services including curbside pick-up, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery. Customers can also pay onsite using the ExpressPay feature on the BJ’s mobile app.

As it comes to the Brooksville community, BJ’s is supporting area residents by donating produce, meat, dairy and other items to a local food bank partner. “Through our ongoing partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club we’re able to continue addressing the needs of our neighbors and creating pathways to a better life,” said Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. 

BJ’s is continuing on an ambitious growth path. In January, the company opened its first club in Kentucky on the heels of other openings in St. John’s, Fla., West Palm Beach, Fla., and Carmel, Ind. 

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

