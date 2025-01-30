BJ’s Members Can Now Use Tap & Pay at Gas Pumps

BJ’s Wholesale Club has expanded its contactless payment options to its gas stations. The club retailer is introducing Tap & Pay at all 186 BJ's Gas locations in 21 states.

BJ’s members can pay for their gas using the tap function of their credit or debit card or with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Members who hold the BJ's One Mastercard can benefit from even more convenience. Instead of scanning a physical or digital BJ’s membership card before paying, one tap of a BJ's One Mastercard will simultaneously process the membership and payment. BJ’s One Mastercard cardholders also receive up to 15¢ off per gallon at BJ’s Gas every time they use their credit card at the pump.

BJ’s Wholesale Club locations currently accept Tap & Pay in-club as well. Shoppers can enjoy contactless shopping through BJ’s ExpressPay, which allows members to scan items as they shop and pay through the BJ’s mobile app.