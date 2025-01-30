 Skip to main content

BJ’s Members Can Now Use Tap & Pay at Gas Pumps

BJ’s One Mastercard holders receive additional benefit from streamlined one-tap experience
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Tampa FL USA - 01 01 2021: BJ's gas station and winter tree; Shutterstock ID 1893783880
BJ's is implementing Tap & Pay at all 186 BJ's Gas locations in 21 states.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has expanded its contactless payment options to its gas stations. The club retailer is introducing Tap & Pay at all 186 BJ's Gas locations in 21 states.

BJ’s members can pay for their gas using the tap function of their credit or debit card or with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. 

Members who hold the BJ's One Mastercard can benefit from even more convenience. Instead of scanning a physical or digital BJ’s membership card before paying, one tap of a BJ's One Mastercard will simultaneously process the membership and payment. BJ’s One Mastercard cardholders also receive up to 15¢ off per gallon at BJ’s Gas every time they use their credit card at the pump.

BJ’s Wholesale Club locations currently accept Tap & Pay in-club as well. Shoppers can enjoy contactless shopping through BJ’s ExpressPay, which allows members to scan items as they shop and pay through the BJ’s mobile app.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We’ve made one-stop shopping even more convenient,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Tap & Pay joins our contactless shopping services, including ExpressPay, so members can have a speedier checkout for fueling up while saving time and money.”

Meanwhile, BJ's introduced its first membership fee increase in seven years on Jan. 1. The fee increased by $5 to $60 a year. The Club+ membership fee rose by $10 to $120 a year. 

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 186 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Grocery Outlet Readies 3 New Stores in Ohio

Value retailer expanding in the northeast corner of the state
Grocery Outlet

Albertsons Laying Off Corporate, Divisional Support Staff

Spokesperson says store-level associates will not be affected
Albertsons HQ

EXCLUSIVE: UNFI Realigns to Enhance Service and Drive Growth

CEO Sandy Douglas shares insights on what’s next for the company and industry
UNFI CEO

L.A. Wildfires Destroy, Damage Grocery Stores

Ralphs and Gelson’s stores among lost structures
wildfire

Big Lots Leases for Sale in 47 States

Leases present opportunity for retailers to grow their footprint
Big Lots
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds