BJ’s Members Can Now Use Tap & Pay at Gas Pumps
BJ’s One Mastercard holders receive additional benefit from streamlined one-tap experience
“We’ve made one-stop shopping even more convenient,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Tap & Pay joins our contactless shopping services, including ExpressPay, so members can have a speedier checkout for fueling up while saving time and money.”
Meanwhile, BJ's introduced its first membership fee increase in seven years on Jan. 1. The fee increased by $5 to $60 a year. The Club+ membership fee rose by $10 to $120 a year.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 186 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.