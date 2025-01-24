Sam's Club, Synchrony Renew Credit Card Partnership

A leading wholesale club retailer is renewing its relationship with its store credit card partner.

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club and financing partner Synchrony have announced a new multi-year extension of their more than 30-year strategic credit card relationship. Synchrony will continue to be the issuer of consumer, business and commercial credit card programs for Sam's Club at the retailer's 600 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico, on SamsClub.com and in the Sam's Club mobile app.

"Our collaboration with Synchrony is going strong after 30-plus years because we're relentlessly focused on creating the best shopping experience for our members," said Kara Kazazean, VP of financial services at Sam's Club. "The Sam's Club credit card is designed to make the shopping experience easy, secure, and convenient — all while helping our members earn more."