Sam's Club, Synchrony Renew Credit Card Partnership

Walmart-owned banner announces new multi-year extension of its 30+ year strategic relationship
Zachary Russell
Zach Russell
Sam's Club Storefront Main Image
Sam's Club operates 600 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico.

A leading wholesale club retailer is renewing its relationship with its store credit card partner.

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club and financing partner Synchrony have announced a new multi-year extension of their more than 30-year strategic credit card relationship. Synchrony will continue to be the issuer of consumer, business and commercial credit card programs for Sam's Club at the retailer's 600 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico, on SamsClub.com and in the Sam's Club mobile app.

"Our collaboration with Synchrony is going strong after 30-plus years because we're relentlessly focused on creating the best shopping experience for our members," said Kara Kazazean, VP of financial services at Sam's Club. "The Sam's Club credit card is designed to make the shopping experience easy, secure, and convenient — all while helping our members earn more."

Key highlights include of the partnership include:

  • Seamless Payment and Checkout Experience: Synchrony's integration with Sam's Club's Scan & Go technology where members can scan items, seamlessly purchase with their Sam's Club credit card using their mobile devices, skip the checkout line and simply exit the club through the exit arches.
  • Digital First: Synchrony's patented SyPI and patent-pending dApply technology allow members to easily apply for credit, make transactions and service their account all within the Sam's Club app.
  • Sam's Cash:
    • Recognized by Money Magazine as the Best for Gas Cash Back Credit Card for the past three years, Sam's Club Mastercard cardholders can earn 5% back in Sam's Cash on fuel (up to $6,000 annually), 3% on dining, and 1% on other purchases.
    • Plus members earn 3% back in Sam's Cash on Sam's Club purchases when they use their Sam's Club Mastercard and another 2% back from their Plus membership, for a total of up to 5% rewards on eligible purchases.
    • These rewards are automatically loaded into membership accounts and can be used towards future purchases made both online and in-club, or exchanged for cash back.

"Our longstanding relationship with Sam's Club is a model of collaboration, innovation and trust," said Courtney Gentleman, executive VP and CEO of diversified and value platform at Synchrony. "With access to the right financing, consumers and businesses thrive. We look forward to continuing to deliver convenience and value to millions of Sam's Club members with every use of their Sam's credit card."

This article was originally covered in sister publication Chain Store Age.

