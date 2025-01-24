Sam's Club, Synchrony Renew Credit Card Partnership
Walmart-owned banner announces new multi-year extension of its 30+ year strategic relationship
Key highlights include of the partnership include:
- Seamless Payment and Checkout Experience: Synchrony's integration with Sam's Club's Scan & Go technology where members can scan items, seamlessly purchase with their Sam's Club credit card using their mobile devices, skip the checkout line and simply exit the club through the exit arches.
- Digital First: Synchrony's patented SyPI and patent-pending dApply technology allow members to easily apply for credit, make transactions and service their account all within the Sam's Club app.
- Sam's Cash:
- Recognized by Money Magazine as the Best for Gas Cash Back Credit Card for the past three years, Sam's Club Mastercard cardholders can earn 5% back in Sam's Cash on fuel (up to $6,000 annually), 3% on dining, and 1% on other purchases.
- Plus members earn 3% back in Sam's Cash on Sam's Club purchases when they use their Sam's Club Mastercard and another 2% back from their Plus membership, for a total of up to 5% rewards on eligible purchases.
- These rewards are automatically loaded into membership accounts and can be used towards future purchases made both online and in-club, or exchanged for cash back.
"Our longstanding relationship with Sam's Club is a model of collaboration, innovation and trust," said Courtney Gentleman, executive VP and CEO of diversified and value platform at Synchrony. "With access to the right financing, consumers and businesses thrive. We look forward to continuing to deliver convenience and value to millions of Sam's Club members with every use of their Sam's credit card."
