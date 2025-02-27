BJ's to Open 2nd Location in South Carolina
“At BJ’s Wholesale Club, we’re dedicated to serving the families who depend on us,” said Ryan Gavin, club manager of Myrtle Beach BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We bring unbeatable value and savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to the families in and around Myrtle Beach.”
BJ’s is also partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank in the Myrtle Beach community by donating produce, meat, dairy products and more every week.
Additionally, BJ’s Charitable Foundation has donated more than $45,000 to support the food bank’s Fresh Xpress program. Funding will provide five Myrtle Beach pantry sites with monthly fresh produce distributions for an entire year, giving 1,000 families in need increased access to healthy food.
In the state of South Carolina, the retailer also operates a club at 1035 Jockey Court in Summerville.
On March 6, BJ’s will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 250 clubs and 187 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.