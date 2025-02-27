 Skip to main content

BJ's to Open 2nd Location in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach club to debut on Feb. 28
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
BJ's
BJ's new Myrtle Beach club will feature on-site BJ’s Gas pumps.

A BJ’s Wholesale Club location will open on Feb. 28 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. This newest club is only the second location for the membership-only warehouse retailer in the state of South Carolina. Located at 136 Las Palmas Drive, the new club will feature an on-site BJ’s Gas location.

BJ’s initially revealed the Myrtle Beach location in March 2024, as part of its ambitious expansion plans to open 12 new clubs in fiscal year 2024. However, the Myrtle Beach location missed its expected 2024 fall opening. 

Local shoppers can join the new club now with limited-time exclusive offers. New members can sign up for The Club Card Membership at $35 for a one-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal, or The Club+ Card Membership at $80 for a one-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal. Club+ Card Membership holders receive 5¢ off per gallon at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases. Additionally, members can earn a $10 reward for each $100 or more spent during the first 90 days of the club's opening.

“At BJ’s Wholesale Club, we’re dedicated to serving the families who depend on us,” said Ryan Gavin, club manager of Myrtle Beach BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We bring unbeatable value and savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to the families in and around Myrtle Beach.”

BJ’s is also partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank in the Myrtle Beach community by donating produce, meat, dairy products and more every week.

Additionally, BJ’s Charitable Foundation has donated more than $45,000 to support the food bank’s Fresh Xpress program. Funding will provide five Myrtle Beach pantry sites with monthly fresh produce distributions for an entire year, giving 1,000 families in need increased access to healthy food.

In the state of South Carolina, the retailer also operates a club at 1035 Jockey Court in Summerville. 

On March 6, BJ’s will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 250 clubs and 187 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

