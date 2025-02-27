BJ's to Open 2nd Location in South Carolina

A BJ’s Wholesale Club location will open on Feb. 28 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. This newest club is only the second location for the membership-only warehouse retailer in the state of South Carolina. Located at 136 Las Palmas Drive, the new club will feature an on-site BJ’s Gas location.

BJ’s initially revealed the Myrtle Beach location in March 2024, as part of its ambitious expansion plans to open 12 new clubs in fiscal year 2024. However, the Myrtle Beach location missed its expected 2024 fall opening.

Local shoppers can join the new club now with limited-time exclusive offers. New members can sign up for The Club Card Membership at $35 for a one-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal, or The Club+ Card Membership at $80 for a one-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal. Club+ Card Membership holders receive 5¢ off per gallon at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases. Additionally, members can earn a $10 reward for each $100 or more spent during the first 90 days of the club's opening.