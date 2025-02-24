Freshtown Opens in Upstate New York

CQM Foods, an employee-owned company operating Freshtown and Peck’s grocery stores in upstate New York, officially opened a new state-of-the-art Freshtown of Newburgh on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 am. Located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, N.Y., the store was under construction for nine months and now employs around 75 local residents. CQM is a member of the Allegiance Retail Services buying cooperative of 140 supermarkets throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The Newburgh Freshtown store features a fresh bakery department; meals to go from an in-house kitchen; a large fruit and vegetable department, including organics; fresh store-made sushi; fresh seafood; a capacious meat department; a huge section of craft beer; fresh pizza; floral; and more, along with a weekly sale and price structure allowing shoppers to save money.

“The store includes a wide variety of high-quality store-cooked meals and food to go from our state-of-the-art kitchen so that shoppers who don’t have time to cook can stop and have a great dinner,” said CQM President Noah Katz. “We have really amazing comfort food, sushi, pizza and many meal options, all at great prices, so there is no need to go to fast-food restaurants.”

Added CQM VP Ed Hunt: “The store is about 25,000 square feet and includes everything a larger store would have, so it’s much easier to shop for busy consumers, especially after a long day of work. Our price structure is low so shoppers can enjoy saving money, especially on items they need most. We encourage everyone to shop the weekly flyer, which will help customers’ food dollars go much further.”

Additionally, the banner offers a points program for its customers. Shoppers earn 10 points per dollar, and point totals are shown on the register receipt. Customers can then buy down the cost of their groceries by redeeming their points for free and discounted items throughout the store.

The site was formerly occupied by a Big Lots store, which moved to another location. “The store had to be completely rebuilt,” noted Katz. “ Everything except for the four walls is new. The electric system, plumbing, cases, checkouts, everything is new.”