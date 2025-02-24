Freshtown Opens in Upstate New York
Noting CQM’s status as an employee-owned company, Katz explained that workers “have a stake in the store. Every year, associates receive stock in the company, which accumulates over the course of their career. Then, when they retire, they redeem their stock for the money. Employee-owned companies have a history of creating wealth for their associates, and Freshtown is no different. The company also offers a full benefit package, including a 401K.”
“The purpose of our company is to serve world-class communities with amazing stores and create wealth for our employees, so everyone wins,” observed Hunt. “ The profits of our company do not go to huge corporations, some of which are overseas; they stay right here, with our employees, right in the community.”
Further, because Freshtown is part of the Allegiance cooperative, the Newburgh store had plenty of help getting set up and installed. Allegiance offers expertise, vendor support, reset specialists, scan support, advertising support, and more to enable the store to operate and compete as a chain.
“Because we have the resources of a 140-store multi-state chain, we can provide independent retailers lower cost of goods, as well as all the back-of-the-house resources required to run a larger grocery chain,” asserted Joe Fantozzi, president of Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance. “This lets our members such as Freshtown compete in any marketplace we open.”
Being part of the co-op also enables Freshtown to buy goods from all the major manufacturers at the same low truck load prices as every major chain. These savings are then passed on to the customers, which allows Freshtown to remain competitive in the marketplace.
CQM Foods/PSK Supermarkets is based in Mount Vernon, N.Y. Allegiance supports more than 130 member-owned independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigido’s Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown and Shop n Bag.