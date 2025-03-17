How Are Shoppers Spending in Grocery?

Fresh data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that grocery spending edged higher in February and dipped in the foodservice sector.

Over the last few weeks, retail leaders have shared their views that consumers are reining in spending and likely to be wary for the short-term future.

Last week, for example, Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos reported in an earnings call that, “Many of our customers report that only have enough money for basic essentials, with some noting that they have had to sacrifice even on the necessities. As we enter 2025, we are not anticipating improvement in the macroenvironment, particularly for our core customer.”

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon sounded a similar note during a speech to Economic Club of Chicago last month. “There are lots of income levels in this country. If you’re at the lower end of that scale, you are feeling more frustration and pain because of higher food prices. They’ve persisted for years now, and you’re just tired of it,” he said.

Those pragmatic assessments align with consumer behavior, even as inflation continues to moderate and, in some grocery categories, decline. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that advance estimates of U.S. retail and foodservice sales ticked up 0.2% to $722.7 billion last month, moving higher but coming in below analyst expectations. On a year-over-year (YoY), total sales increased 3.1%.

Within grocery, estimated monthly sales topped $76.38 billion, compared to $76.07 billion in January and $73.26 billion in February 2024. The government data also points to ongoing habits of eating at home, as spending for foodservices and drinking places moved down to nearly $95.49 billion from nearly $96.98 billion in January.