Sales for American Products ‘Rapidly Dropping,’ Says CEO of Sobeys Parent Company

Canadians are abandoning American products at Empire Co. Ltd.'s stores as sales for U.S. goods "rapidly" drop, the company's CEO said.

“American products we are selling as a present percentage of our total sales are rapidly dropping,” said president and CEO Michael Medline.

On average, Empire — which operates Sobeys, Farm Boy, Longo’s, FreshCo and other retailer banners — sources 12% of its products from the United States.

But Medline said that number was already on the decline before trade relations between the U.S. and Canada deteriorated.

“[That number] will continue to [decrease] as we shift our supply to meet our customers’ growing demand for Canadian and non-American products,” he told analysts Thursday (March 13).

Medline’s comments follow that of Loblaw chief Per Bank, who said early February the grocer was seeing an “uplift” in sales for Canadian goods.

“We have been well positioned in supporting Canadian products for some time. Even before tariff tensions began escalating, we have seen sales of Canadian products outpace our overall sales growth,” Medline said. “And while it is still early days, we are now seeing this pick up further, especially since implementing new store signage and shelf labels to help customers find Canadian products.“

But even as Canadians show their pride with their shopping carts, Medline warns a weakening consumer environment poses the biggest threat to retailers.

“We'll be able to roll with the punches, and I think the industry will, to be honest with you. The bigger worry is if or when there's going to be more of an impact on the Canadian economy,” he said. “But even in times where the wind’s in our sails — which it may not be, by the way — we can navigate. I like the strategy we have right now in terms of in terms of being able to grow our business and be very safe going forward… And I believe that there are advantages to being a Canadian based retailer which keeps the money in our country, and that many Canadians will appreciate that.”

Medline said impacts of the tariff war could include increased costs or reduced assortment. But he doesn’t expect Empire to take a major hit.

But the executive warned there will be some headwinds, like the weakening Canadian dollar.