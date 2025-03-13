Sales for American Products ‘Rapidly Dropping,’ Says CEO of Sobeys Parent Company
The executive said the business has a “strong plan” to deal with fallout from the duties — not to mention built-in resilience after years of turbulence, from COVID to high inflation and natural disasters.
For one, he said Empire has “developed a much larger and diversified source of supply to proactively manage threats.”
However, produce remains a pain point for Canadian retailers, as the country’s harsh winters make it difficult to grow some of the fruits and vegetables purchased from U.S. suppliers.
Medline said Empire is already hearing from some American vendors about price increases, but that the grocer is navigating those requests through “tough” discussions.
“In speaking to some of our suppliers, many do not see the benefit of trying to pass on tariff costs right now for two reasons,” he said. “First, they do not want their product to become less competitive on our shelves as a result of higher prices. And second, the backdrop is too volatile right now, with the on again, off again approach to tariffs. Instead, they are focused on thoughtful solutions, like looking at alternate sources of supply for input materials or alternate locations for manufacturing.”
As U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable tariff threats continue to shake up Canadian businesses, Medline said Empire remains steadfast.
“If you reacted to every piece of news out there, you wouldn't be able to operate a business anymore. We don't do that. We're going to be calm and strong like the rest of this country.”
Q3 Highlights
Empire reported net earnings of CAD $146.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up from CAD $134.2 million last year.
Sales came to CAD $7.73 billion, up 3.1%. Same-store food sales increased by 2.6%.
Executives say the gap between full-service and discount continues to close as shopper behavior becomes more predictable.
Notably, Empire reported “outsized growth” in fresh this past quarter and a decline in promotional penetration, said COO Pierre St-Laurent on Thursday’s call with investors.
The company said it’s on track with its plan to renovate 20% to 25% of its store network between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2026.
This article was originally reported by sister publication Canadian Grocer.