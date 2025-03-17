 Skip to main content

H-E-B Continues Expansion in North Texas

Grocer announces plans to open store in Denton
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
H-E-B DFW
Texas-based H-E-B continues to stir up the grocery landscape in the DFW Metroplex.

Texas grocer H-E-B has released plans to open its first H-E-B store in Denton, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. 

Located in Hillwood’s Landmark development, the Denton H-E-B store will be built on a more than 20-acre site at the northwest corner of Interstate 35W and Robson Ranch Road. While the purchase of the property is not yet finalized, construction on the store is expected to begin this spring. Additional details about the project will be shared at a groundbreaking ceremony. A date for the groundbreaking will be announced soon. 

Landmark by Hillwood is a 3,200-acre development that includes plans for 6,000 new homes and 5 million square feet of mixed-use space. Construction at Landmark began in September 2024, with 747 single-family lots planned for the opening phase. Models are slated to open Spring 2026. Commercial planning and leasing are underway.

“This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns," said Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs for H-E-B and Central Market.  "We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and sharing more details soon."

Denton is part of H-E-B's rapid acceleration in DFW metro area. The grocer broke ground on two more stores in the area in November 2024. This includes construction on a store in Murphy, northeast of Dallas, and in the Euless/Bedford communities in the Mid-Cities area that stretches between Dallas and Fort Worth. Both stores are expected to open in 2026. In January, H-E-B also acquired a 10-acre property in Dallas for a new store build at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway.

The region is also attracting the attention of other food retailers. Last month, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced it will open its first clubs in Texas at multiple DFW locations in early 2026. At the start of the year, Kroger opened a new Marketplace store in Plano. Also in January, Foxtrot Café and Market reopened two locations in DFW following the retailer’s former parent company's, Outfox Hospitality, sudden shut down and bankruptcy in spring 2024. Additionally, Sam’s Club opened as a fully digital store in Grapevine last fall. 

H-E-B celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. With sales of more than $46 billion, H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico. Based in San Antonio, the multi-format retailer employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in 300-plus communities. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

