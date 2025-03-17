H-E-B Continues Expansion in North Texas

Texas grocer H-E-B has released plans to open its first H-E-B store in Denton, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex.

Located in Hillwood’s Landmark development, the Denton H-E-B store will be built on a more than 20-acre site at the northwest corner of Interstate 35W and Robson Ranch Road. While the purchase of the property is not yet finalized, construction on the store is expected to begin this spring. Additional details about the project will be shared at a groundbreaking ceremony. A date for the groundbreaking will be announced soon.

Landmark by Hillwood is a 3,200-acre development that includes plans for 6,000 new homes and 5 million square feet of mixed-use space. Construction at Landmark began in September 2024, with 747 single-family lots planned for the opening phase. Models are slated to open Spring 2026. Commercial planning and leasing are underway.

“This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns," said Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs for H-E-B and Central Market. "We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and sharing more details soon."