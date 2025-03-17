H-E-B Continues Expansion in North Texas
Denton is part of H-E-B's rapid acceleration in DFW metro area. The grocer broke ground on two more stores in the area in November 2024. This includes construction on a store in Murphy, northeast of Dallas, and in the Euless/Bedford communities in the Mid-Cities area that stretches between Dallas and Fort Worth. Both stores are expected to open in 2026. In January, H-E-B also acquired a 10-acre property in Dallas for a new store build at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway.
The region is also attracting the attention of other food retailers. Last month, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced it will open its first clubs in Texas at multiple DFW locations in early 2026. At the start of the year, Kroger opened a new Marketplace store in Plano. Also in January, Foxtrot Café and Market reopened two locations in DFW following the retailer’s former parent company's, Outfox Hospitality, sudden shut down and bankruptcy in spring 2024. Additionally, Sam’s Club opened as a fully digital store in Grapevine last fall.
H-E-B celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. With sales of more than $46 billion, H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico. Based in San Antonio, the multi-format retailer employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in 300-plus communities. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.