Calgary Co-op Opens Oakridge Store

Calgary Co-op celebrated the official ribbon cutting of its new Oakridge location on March 27.

Canada’s Calgary Co-operative Association Ltd. (Calgary Co-op) officially opened its newly built Calgary Co-op food store on March 27 in the southwest neighborhood of Oakridge. Spanning 53,000 square feet, the new space encompasses a 48,000-square-foot food store and an additional 5,000 square feet of retail space for new tenants, which will be revealed later this year.

“This new food store is a significant milestone in Calgary Co-op’s ongoing commitment to providing our members with a convenient and innovative shopping experience. This grand opening is just the beginning, marking the completion of Phase 2 in what will be a transformative redevelopment in Oakridge,” said Damon Tanzola, SVP, real estate and health and wellness for Calgary Co-op.

Future plans for the area include modern commercial, office, residential and community spaces, with the entire development projected to be completed by the end of 2026. Currently, Calgary Co-op operates its Wine, Spirits and Beer, Gas Bar, and Cannabis businesses on-site, as well as managing the leases of a diverse mix of existing tenants.

