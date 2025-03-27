Calgary Co-op Opens Oakridge Store
Additionally, a Pharmacy Walk-In Clinic offers comprehensive health services. Customers can book online for consultations, vaccinations and injections. The clinic provides three private consultation rooms, one equipped for families.
Other services include travel health advice, strep throat testing, diabetes management, chronic disease management, lab requisitions, and access to prescription profiles via advanced technology.
The store also features a drive-thru pickup lane for a seamless online shopping experience.
The Oakridge project was developed by Elan Construction Ltd., which has partnered with Calgary Co-op on numerous projects in the past.
“The Oakridge development stands as a testament to our shared dedication to creating sustainable, community-centered spaces," said Todd Poulsen, president of Calgary-based Elan Construction. "By incorporating eco-friendly technology and innovative design, this food center is set to be a dynamic, lasting hub that serves and inspires the community for years to come.”