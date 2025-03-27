 Skip to main content

Calgary Co-op Opens Oakridge Store

New location is part of larger development plan for Canadian city
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Calgary Co-Op
Calgary Co-op celebrated the official ribbon cutting of its new Oakridge location on March 27.

Canada’s Calgary Co-operative Association Ltd. (Calgary Co-op) officially opened its newly built Calgary Co-op food store on March 27 in the southwest neighborhood of Oakridge. Spanning 53,000 square feet, the new space encompasses a 48,000-square-foot food store and an additional 5,000 square feet of retail space for new tenants, which will be revealed later this year. 

“This new food store is a significant milestone in Calgary Co-op’s ongoing commitment to providing our members with a convenient and innovative shopping experience. This grand opening is just the beginning, marking the completion of Phase 2 in what will be a transformative redevelopment in Oakridge,” said Damon Tanzola, SVP, real estate and health and wellness for Calgary Co-op.

Future plans for the area include modern commercial, office, residential and community spaces, with the entire development projected to be completed by the end of 2026. Currently, Calgary Co-op operates its Wine, Spirits and Beer, Gas Bar, and Cannabis businesses on-site, as well as managing the leases of a diverse mix of existing tenants. 

The new store features advanced design and technology, including CO2-based refrigeration units for high efficiency, and low carbon emissions, and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout. The location offers the same features as other Calgary Co-op locations, including an expanded meat section, dry-aged beef, an oyster bar, a stand-alone floral and produce counter, deli ready-to-eat meals, a health-and-wellness section, and a community room.  

Additionally, a Pharmacy Walk-In Clinic offers comprehensive health services. Customers can book online for consultations, vaccinations and injections. The clinic provides three private consultation rooms, one equipped for families. 

Other services include travel health advice, strep throat testing, diabetes management, chronic disease management, lab requisitions, and access to prescription profiles via advanced technology.

The store also features a drive-thru pickup lane for a seamless online shopping experience. 

The Oakridge project was developed by Elan Construction Ltd., which has partnered with Calgary Co-op on numerous projects in the past. 

“The Oakridge development stands as a testament to our shared dedication to creating sustainable, community-centered spaces," said Todd Poulsen, president of Calgary-based Elan Construction. "By incorporating eco-friendly technology and innovative design, this food center is set to be a dynamic, lasting hub that serves and inspires the community for years to come.”

Originally established by local farmers and ranchers, Calgary Co-op opened its first store in 1956. It now serves fresh and local foods to more than 400,000 members across locations in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, High River, Okotoks and Strathmore, Alberta. These locations include food centers; pharmacies; gas stations; car washes; Home Health Care centers; Wine, Spirits and Beer locations; and cannabis stores. The Canadian co-op also owns and operates Community Natural Foods, Beacon Pharmacies, and Willow Park Wines & Spirits, and is the majority shareholder of Care Pharmacies. Possessing assets of CAD $700 million, with annual sales of CAD $1.4 billion, Calgary Co-op has 3,500 employees.

