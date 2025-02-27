INFRA Helping to Bring Specialty Food Offerings to Co-op’s Members
“GFI is excited to announce our partnership with INFRA,” noted Brian Scott, president and CEO of the Decatur, Ga.-based distributor. “As a family-owned company that began as an independent retail store in 1967, GFI shares a unique bond with INFRA members, united by our commitment to delivering responsible food options to the communities we serve. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with INFRA, driving positive change and bringing high-quality, responsible food to more tables nationwide.”
INFRA members will soon be offered curated programming to help them navigate GFI’s extensive catalog and supplement their current product offerings. The rollout of the partnership is currently underway and expected to be completed later this year.
INFRA offers independent natural food retailers the purchasing power, operational excellence, and peer support necessary to succeed in today’s competitive grocery landscape.