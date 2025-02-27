 Skip to main content

INFRA Helping to Bring Specialty Food Offerings to Co-op’s Members

Partnership with GFI will help independent grocers build subcategory sales
A new partnership with GFI will expand INFRA members’ access to imported and perishable specialty products.

The Independent Natural Food Retailer Association (INFRA), a cooperative of independent natural food and wellness retailers serving hundreds of communities across the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, has formed a partnership with gourmet and specialty food supplier Gourmet Foods International (GFI). The partnership will expand INFRA members’ access to imported and perishable specialty products, helping them build subcategory sales and continue to be destinations for natural foods in their communities. GFI’s network of 12 strategically located distribution centers will ensure efficient service and increased speed to market for INFRA members. 

“We were happy to find a distributor who not only shares our passion for serving the independent retailer, but also our viewpoint on the many ways that good food can bring people together,” said Pat Sheridan, president and CEO of St. Paul, Minn.-based INFRA.

Added Director of Member Programs Angela Bozo: “I’ve worked with GFI in other capacities and knew we had a wonderful opportunity to partner when I discovered that they had a dedicated independent retailer sales team.”

“GFI is excited to announce our partnership with INFRA,” noted Brian Scott, president and CEO of the Decatur, Ga.-based distributor. “As a family-owned company that began as an independent retail store in 1967, GFI shares a unique bond with INFRA members, united by our commitment to delivering responsible food options to the communities we serve. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with INFRA, driving positive change and bringing high-quality, responsible food to more tables nationwide.”

INFRA members will soon be offered curated programming to help them navigate GFI’s extensive catalog and supplement their current product offerings. The rollout of the partnership is currently underway and expected to be completed later this year.

INFRA offers independent natural food retailers the purchasing power, operational excellence, and peer support necessary to succeed in today’s competitive grocery landscape.

