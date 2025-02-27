INFRA Helping to Bring Specialty Food Offerings to Co-op’s Members

The Independent Natural Food Retailer Association (INFRA), a cooperative of independent natural food and wellness retailers serving hundreds of communities across the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, has formed a partnership with gourmet and specialty food supplier Gourmet Foods International (GFI). The partnership will expand INFRA members’ access to imported and perishable specialty products, helping them build subcategory sales and continue to be destinations for natural foods in their communities. GFI’s network of 12 strategically located distribution centers will ensure efficient service and increased speed to market for INFRA members.

“We were happy to find a distributor who not only shares our passion for serving the independent retailer, but also our viewpoint on the many ways that good food can bring people together,” said Pat Sheridan, president and CEO of St. Paul, Minn.-based INFRA.

[RELATED: Specialty Food Association to Launch New Winter FancyFaire* Event]

Added Director of Member Programs Angela Bozo: “I’ve worked with GFI in other capacities and knew we had a wonderful opportunity to partner when I discovered that they had a dedicated independent retailer sales team.”