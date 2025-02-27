PHOTO GALLERY: The Fresh Market Unveils Latest Store in Suburban Chicago

The Fresh Market in Northbrook is designed around fresh assortments, to be sure. After browsing through floral and produce areas, customers come across an expansive prepared foods and foodservice-at-retail space with a plethora of offerings. “We have a back-of-the-house kitchen, that includes a smoker,” Joyner said, pointing to a counter with smoked brisket and pulled pork. “We also have a coffee bar.”

The Northbrook outpost is The Fresh Market’s 168th location, but won’t be the newest one in Chicagoland for long. The specialty grocer is preparing another site in north suburban Algonquin that will open in a few weeks. The additions follow two other recent Chicagoland openings in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood and in west suburban Naperville.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 168 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.