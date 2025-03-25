Ollie's Seizing Opportunities for Growth

At a time when many businesses across the retail landscape are contending with market headwinds, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. sees opportunity for growth.

“With so many retailers closing stores or going bankrupt in the past year, there are a considerable number of abandoned customers, merchandise, real estate and talent in the marketplace,” said Eric van der Valk, president and CEO. “We think there is a unique opportunity to take on some of these assets in a manner that strengthens our competitive positioning, broadens our footprint and bolsters shareholder returns for years to come. With our expanded supply chain, flexible and resilient operating model, fortress balance sheet, and committed associates, we are ready.”

It does appear that the closeout retailer is poised for growth, as it recently reported strong fiscal 2024 results. Ollie’s net sales grew 8.0% to $2.272 billion, from $2.103 billion in fiscal 2023. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, net sales jumped 9.8%.

Comparable-store sales increased 2.8%, from the prior-year increase of 5.7%.

Net income increased 10.1% to $199.8 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, in fiscal 2024, from $181.4 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, in fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income, which excluded excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and a one-time equity awards expense, jumped 12.2% to $202.4 million, or $3.28 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA soared 13.8% to $313.1 million in fiscal 2024, from $275.2 million in fiscal 2023.