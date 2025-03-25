Ollie's Seizing Opportunities for Growth
“We were very pleased with our financial results and the underlying trends in our business," said van der Valk. "At a time when consumers need it most, we are delivering unprecedented value through an ever-changing assortment that combines quality, national brands and pricing in a way that can only be found at Ollie’s."
Capital expenditures were $120.6 million in fiscal 2024, primarily related to the development of new stores; the completion of the company’s fourth distribution center, in Princeton, Ill.; the acquisition of former 99 Cents Only Stores and Big Lots Stores locations through the bankruptcy auction process; and the remodeling of existing stores.
The company opened 50 new stores and closed three stores in fiscal 2024, ending the year with 559 stores in 31 states, an increase of 9.2% year over year.
Ollie's plans to accelerate new store openings during fiscal 2025 to 75 stores. It's off to a good start with the recent acquisition of 40 more former Big Lots store leases from Gordon Brothers. Including these newest locations, the company has acquired a total of 63 former Big Lots store leases.
With its path to accelerated growth secured, Ollie's estimates for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2026, that its net sales will be $2.564 billion to $2.586 billion; comparable store sales will increase 1% to 2%; adjusted net income will be $225 million to $232 million; and adjusted net income per diluted share will be $3.65 to $3.75.
A Harrisburg, Pa.-based extreme discounter, Ollie's is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids. It currently operates 575 stores in 31 states.