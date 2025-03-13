 Skip to main content

2 Shaw’s Stores to Close in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Underperforming sites in New England expected to shutter later this year
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Shaw’s Drivers, Mechanics Ratify 1st Contract Teamsters Local 340
Two Shaw's sites are ceasing operations in Gloucester, Mass., and Concord, N.H.

The Shaw's supermarket banner, owned by Albertsons Cos., is closing two of its locations. One store is located in Gloucester, Mass., and the other is in Concord, N.H. 

No closing date has been shared. Shaw’s, one of the nation’s oldest continuously operated grocers that dates back to 1860, will continue to serve customers near those communities via second locations in both Gloucester and Concord. 

“Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our stores,” a spokesperson explained in a media statement. “Closing a location is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on continuing to provide the products and services our customers value most.”

Shaw’s currently operates 125 stores in the United States, including 19 in Maine, 54 in Massachusetts, 25 in New Hampshire, 8 in Rhode Island and 19 in Vermont.

Parent company Albertsons Cos. recently came out of a failed merger with The Kroger Co. and is experiencing some changes at the top with the retirement of CEO Vivek Sankaran and the ascension of EVP and COO Susan Morris as the new CEO. The company also announced that is updating its regional structure, combining its Intermountain Division with its Denver Division and reorganizing into three regions of the East, West and California.

As of Nov. 30, 2024, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

X
