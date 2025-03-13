2 Shaw’s Stores to Close in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Parent company Albertsons Cos. recently came out of a failed merger with The Kroger Co. and is experiencing some changes at the top with the retirement of CEO Vivek Sankaran and the ascension of EVP and COO Susan Morris as the new CEO. The company also announced that is updating its regional structure, combining its Intermountain Division with its Denver Division and reorganizing into three regions of the East, West and California.
As of Nov. 30, 2024, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.