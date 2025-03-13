2 Shaw’s Stores to Close in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

The Shaw's supermarket banner, owned by Albertsons Cos., is closing two of its locations. One store is located in Gloucester, Mass., and the other is in Concord, N.H.

No closing date has been shared. Shaw’s, one of the nation’s oldest continuously operated grocers that dates back to 1860, will continue to serve customers near those communities via second locations in both Gloucester and Concord.

“Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our stores,” a spokesperson explained in a media statement. “Closing a location is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on continuing to provide the products and services our customers value most.”

Shaw’s currently operates 125 stores in the United States, including 19 in Maine, 54 in Massachusetts, 25 in New Hampshire, 8 in Rhode Island and 19 in Vermont.