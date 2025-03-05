Walmart Offloads Japanese Supermarket Chain

Tsuneo Okubo, CEO of Seiyu, said: “We would like to thank our longstanding shareholders, including KKR and Walmart, for their support, which has enabled us to create substantial value for our customers and business. Over the past few years, we have leveled up our merchandising strategies and in-store operational capabilities while reinvesting in our stores, employees and IT capabilities as part of our transformation. We now look forward to building on this success with the support of our new shareholder Trial in Seiyu’s next chapter.”

KKR made its investments in Seiyu from its Asian Fund IV. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions.

Meanwhile, Walmart recently posted another strong quarter, reporting revenue of $180.6 billion, up 4.1%, for the three-month period ended Jan. 31. The gross margin rate in its fourth quarter went up 53 basis points, led by Walmart U.S.

The company raised its dividend 13% to 94 cents per share, its largest increase in more than a decade.

