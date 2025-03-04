South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close
There is a fair amount of competition in the greater Columbia market. Trader Joe’s operates a site in that area, as do The Fresh Market, Lowe’s Foods and Whole Foods Market, among others. A new 49,000-square-foot Publix in northeast Columbia is slated to open later this year.
There are more than 600 Piggly Wiggly independently owned and operated stores serving communities in 17 states. The banner is an affiliate of Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products, in addition to operating corporate stores. Earlier this year, C&S announced it is part of a consortium of private investors acquiring Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.