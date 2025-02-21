Apollo, Sycamore, Brigade Reportedly Vying for Family Dollar

The Family Dollar banner is owned by Dollar Tree, Inc.

Private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Sycamore Partners and investment company Brigade Capital Management are reportedly interested in and competing to acquire Family Dollar, the discount retail chain operated by Dollar Tree, per a Reuters report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The Reuters report also noted that the deal could be valued at several billion dollars, and that it is not imminent, since Dollar Tree could decide not to sell Family Dollar and another bidder could possibly emerge.

Sycamore also has recently been reportedly interested in a deal to take over Walgreens Boots Alliance.

A spokesperson contacted by Drug Store News at Apollo said the company has no comment and a spokesperson contacted by DSN at Sycamore said the company has no comment.

Queries to Dollar Tree and Brigade were not immediately returned.

In June, DSN reported that Dollar Tree announced that the company has initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives of the Family Dollar business segment, which they said could include among others, a potential sale, spin off or other disposition of the business.

As of Nov. 2, Dollar Tree operated 16,590 stores across 48 states and five provinces in Canada under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. Family Dollar generated roughly $13.7 billion of net revenue in the last 12 months, according to Reuters calculations.

