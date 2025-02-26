Another Grocer Shutters in Downtown San Francisco

Metro San Francisco has been a challenging retail environment for the past few years, as companies like Whole Foods Market and Safeway have pulled up stakes. Specialty grocer The Market is the latest grocer to cease operations in that California city that has faced issues with crime and declining traffic.

In an online post, The Market thanked customers for their support over the past few years. “We’ve enjoyed working with our community. But sad to say, The Market Grocery Department will be closing as of Friday, February 28, 2025,” the operator wrote.

Located at 1355 Market Street inside the building that once housed Twitter (now known as X), The Market welcomed its first customers about 10 years ago. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, the store in the Mid-Market neighborhood sold a variety of fresh foods and grocery staples and operated an expansive prepared foods program and foodservice-at-retail programs.