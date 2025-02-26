Another Grocer Shutters in Downtown San Francisco
The Market to halt food retail operations on Feb. 28
In an interview with San Francisco Chronicle, owner Chris Foley said issues that have plagued other businesses in the area, including theft and changing commuter habits, impacted The Market’s operations. The newspaper reported that sales at the store fell from $60,000 a day in 2019 to about $2,300 a day.
Although the grocery business will shutter, some food vendors will continue to serve customers in that space, the retailer shared on its Instagram post.