Lunds & Byerlys Pulling Out of Downtown St. Paul

Lunds & Byerlys is shuttering a store in downtown St. Paul, Minn., in its hometown Twin Cities market. The Midwest grocer updated customers on its social media pages, noting that the decision was “difficult, yet necessary.”

The Lunds & Byerlys outpost at 115 East 10th Street will cease operations at the end of the business day on March 26. Another St. Paul store at the Highland Bridge development will continue to serve shoppers.

The family-owned retailer went into more detail on its website, citing issues that have plagued other supermarkets operating in metro areas, such as inflation and reduced foot traffic.

“From a financial perspective, the store’s operating costs continue to far outpace sales, which has made it no longer financially sustainable to remain open. Key contributing factors have included declining store visits, spurred, in part, by a significant shift to remote work for many downtown businesses and organizations, and a significant increase in store security costs to ensure a safe experience for our team members and customers,” company representatives explained in a statement.