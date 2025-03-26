Meijer to Open New Concept in Michigan

The location will carry a large assortment of grocery items, including fresh meat and deli items, fresh produce, a bakery, and Meijer and national-brand items. It will stock thousands of local brands, among them Shaded Bloom Coffee Roasters coffee, Allow Nourishment skin care and Cook’s Dairy Farm ice cream. Additionally, the market will feature a floral and gift shop, health and beauty care products, pet food and supplies, and a café offering coffee and Latin street food from Clarkston eatery Honcho.

Independence Market will employ about 80 associates who will earn competitive wages and have access to health benefits and a 401(k) program with a company match, according to Meijer. The store’s regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.