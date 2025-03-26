 Skip to main content

Meijer to Open New Concept in Michigan

Independence Market will emphasize value, convenience and local products
Independence Market, the new neighborhood market concept from Meijer, will make its debut April 30 in Clarkston, Mich.

Residents of Independence Township, Mich., will soon have better access to fresh, high-quality food at low prices when Independence Market, the new neighborhood market concept from Meijer, debuts April 30. The 50,000-square-foot store, located at 5820 Waldon Road in Clarkston, Mich., near the intersection of Sashabaw Road and I-75, was built to serve customers from Clarkston and all of Independence Township, including the new Waldon Village development. 

“Independence Market is committed to serving our new neighbors with value and convenience that makes it easy to get in and out quickly,” noted Independence Market Store Director Robert Lajcaj. “Our team has been working hard to get the store ready to open with a great assortment of local and national-brand products, and we can't wait to welcome our neighbors next month.”

The location will carry a large assortment of grocery items, including fresh meat and deli items, fresh produce, a bakery, and Meijer and national-brand items. It will stock thousands of local brands, among them Shaded Bloom Coffee Roasters coffee, Allow Nourishment skin care and Cook’s Dairy Farm ice cream. Additionally, the market will feature a floral and gift shop, health and beauty care products, pet food and supplies, and a café offering coffee and Latin street food from Clarkston eatery Honcho

Independence Market will employ about 80 associates who will earn competitive wages and have access to health benefits and a 401(k) program with a company match, according to Meijer. The store’s regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.

