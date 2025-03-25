 Skip to main content

DeCicco & Sons Opening Latest New York State Location

Sleepy Hollow store is indie grocer’s 11th
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow Main Image
DeCicco & Sons' new store, in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., will be the company’s eleventh location, its second-largest overall and, at 50,000 square feet, its largest supermarket in upstate New York’s Westchester County.

DeCicco & Sons will hold the grand opening of its Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., location on Friday, March 28. The new store will be the company’s eleventh location, its second-largest overall and, at 50,000 square feet, its largest supermarket in upstate New York’s Westchester County. 

Designed to offer an elevated shopping experience, the store will offer 30,000 square feet of shopping space on its first floor and another 7,000 on its second floor. The upper story also boasts a spacious bar with a patio, as well as a 5,000-square-foot event space that can host gatherings, celebrations and community events. Additionally, the location will include a 4,000-square-foot outdoor area.

Inside the store, shoppers will find  DeCicco & Sons’ award-winning meat, cheese, seafood, produce, beer, bakery and in-house catering departments, as well as the grocer’s  popular event catering service. One standout feature of the location is its Enhanced Deli Experience, designed to bring even greater speed and convenience to the deli department.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Located on 1 Legend Drive in the mixed-use, transit-oriented Edge-on-Hudson community, the Sleepy Hollow store offers gorgeous views of the Hudson River, making it a must-see for local residents. Even more important, the location will create hundreds of new jobs and bring DeCicco & Sons’ community engagement programs and local philanthropic activities to the village of Sleepy Hollow.

DeCicco & Sons also integrated a wide range of sustainable features during the store’s construction. Meeting LEED certification standards, the store was built using Pozzotive, a sustainable concrete made from recycled glass, in place of traditional concrete, and has implemented a custom-built, state-of-the-art refrigeration system that integrates the hot water, heating and cooling systems for maximum efficiency. Further, Sleepy Hollow includes the company’s largest solar array to date.

DeCicco & Sons was founded in 2006 by John Jr., Joseph Jr. and Christopher DeCicco, with the opening of a DeCicco & Sons store in Ardsley, N.Y. Their fathers opened their first store in The Bronx, N.Y., in 1973, just 14 years after emigrating from Italy. The family-owned business currently operates upscale stores in Ardsley, Armonk, Bedford, Brewster, Eastchester, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham, Somers and Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., with upcoming locations in Scarsdale, N.Y., and Greenwich, Conn. 

Inside DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow

  • DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow Shelf and Ceiling Detail Carousel
  • DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow Cheese Case Carousel
  • DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow Refrigerated Doors Carousel
  • DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow Stocking Shelves Carousel
  • DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow Both Floors Carousel
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds