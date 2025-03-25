DeCicco & Sons Opening Latest New York State Location

DeCicco & Sons' new store, in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., will be the company’s eleventh location, its second-largest overall and, at 50,000 square feet, its largest supermarket in upstate New York’s Westchester County.

DeCicco & Sons will hold the grand opening of its Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., location on Friday, March 28. The new store will be the company’s eleventh location, its second-largest overall and, at 50,000 square feet, its largest supermarket in upstate New York’s Westchester County.

Designed to offer an elevated shopping experience, the store will offer 30,000 square feet of shopping space on its first floor and another 7,000 on its second floor. The upper story also boasts a spacious bar with a patio, as well as a 5,000-square-foot event space that can host gatherings, celebrations and community events. Additionally, the location will include a 4,000-square-foot outdoor area.

Inside the store, shoppers will find DeCicco & Sons’ award-winning meat, cheese, seafood, produce, beer, bakery and in-house catering departments, as well as the grocer’s popular event catering service. One standout feature of the location is its Enhanced Deli Experience, designed to bring even greater speed and convenience to the deli department.