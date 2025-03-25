DeCicco & Sons Opening Latest New York State Location
Located on 1 Legend Drive in the mixed-use, transit-oriented Edge-on-Hudson community, the Sleepy Hollow store offers gorgeous views of the Hudson River, making it a must-see for local residents. Even more important, the location will create hundreds of new jobs and bring DeCicco & Sons’ community engagement programs and local philanthropic activities to the village of Sleepy Hollow.
DeCicco & Sons also integrated a wide range of sustainable features during the store’s construction. Meeting LEED certification standards, the store was built using Pozzotive, a sustainable concrete made from recycled glass, in place of traditional concrete, and has implemented a custom-built, state-of-the-art refrigeration system that integrates the hot water, heating and cooling systems for maximum efficiency. Further, Sleepy Hollow includes the company’s largest solar array to date.
DeCicco & Sons was founded in 2006 by John Jr., Joseph Jr. and Christopher DeCicco, with the opening of a DeCicco & Sons store in Ardsley, N.Y. Their fathers opened their first store in The Bronx, N.Y., in 1973, just 14 years after emigrating from Italy. The family-owned business currently operates upscale stores in Ardsley, Armonk, Bedford, Brewster, Eastchester, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham, Somers and Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., with upcoming locations in Scarsdale, N.Y., and Greenwich, Conn.