Giant Co. Unveils More Plans for Pennsylvania

Regional grocer to construct new store in Parkesburg
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj
Giant Co.
The upcoming, approximately 60,000-square-foot Giant store will be part of The Shoppes of Sadsbury.

The Giant Co. has revealed plans for a new store in Parkesburg, Pa. The approximately 60,000-square-foot store is part of The Shoppes of Sadsbury, a shopping center project underway at the corner of Route 30 – Lincoln Highway and Route 10 – Octorara Trail in Sadsbury Township.

“Having proudly served Chester County customers since 1984, this store marks our first in the Parkesburg community,” said John Ruane, president of Carlisle, Pa.,-based The Giant Co. “No matter how they choose to shop with us, we’re excited to welcome our new neighbors to experience the freshness and value Giant is known for, combined with the latest grocery amenities, and great service from our friendly team.”

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin later this year, subject to obtaining the necessary permits and approvals. Specific store amenities and employment opportunities, as well as an opening date, will be shared at a later time.

Currently, Giant Co. operates 13 stores and employs more than 2,400 team members in Chester County, Pa.

An hour east of the Parkesburg location, Giant Co. is getting ready to open a new 50,000-square-foot supermarket in Jenkintown, Pa., on April 4. 

The grocer has been steadily gaining ground in its home state of Pennsylvania. In December, it opened a new 40,000-square-foot location at 1001-29 South Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

