Giant Co. Unveils More Plans for Pennsylvania
Currently, Giant Co. operates 13 stores and employs more than 2,400 team members in Chester County, Pa.
An hour east of the Parkesburg location, Giant Co. is getting ready to open a new 50,000-square-foot supermarket in Jenkintown, Pa., on April 4.
The grocer has been steadily gaining ground in its home state of Pennsylvania. In December, it opened a new 40,000-square-foot location at 1001-29 South Broad Street in Philadelphia.
The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.