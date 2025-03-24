Giant Co. Unveils More Plans for Pennsylvania

The Giant Co. has revealed plans for a new store in Parkesburg, Pa. The approximately 60,000-square-foot store is part of The Shoppes of Sadsbury, a shopping center project underway at the corner of Route 30 – Lincoln Highway and Route 10 – Octorara Trail in Sadsbury Township.

“Having proudly served Chester County customers since 1984, this store marks our first in the Parkesburg community,” said John Ruane, president of Carlisle, Pa.,-based The Giant Co. “No matter how they choose to shop with us, we’re excited to welcome our new neighbors to experience the freshness and value Giant is known for, combined with the latest grocery amenities, and great service from our friendly team.”

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin later this year, subject to obtaining the necessary permits and approvals. Specific store amenities and employment opportunities, as well as an opening date, will be shared at a later time.