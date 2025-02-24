Dollar General Opens 1st Arkansas Distribution Center

Dollar General has officially cut the ribbon on its first Arkansas distribution center. Located in North Little Rock, the state-of-the-art facility supports the company’s traditional supply chain distribution, as well as its DG Fresh network that provides perishable products to stores and the DG Private Fleet.

The one-million-square-foot distribution center represents a $160 million investment in Arkansas’ Pulaski County, and at full capacity is expected to create approximately 300 new jobs. As part of the grand-opening festivities, Dollar General made a $20,000 donation to the Arkansas Food Bank.

“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our first Arkansas distribution center in North Little Rock, together with our team and their families,” said Rod West, EVP of global supply chain at Dollar General. “This facility looks to better support our store teams and customers by combining the functionalities of our traditional, DG Fresh and Private Fleet distribution channels.”

Continued West: “We are honored and humbled by our partnership among federal, state and local officials, as well as local nonprofit organizations that continue to support our investment and continued service in the Natural State.”