Dollar General Opens 1st Arkansas Distribution Center

Value retailer is in growth mode with new facilities, executive promotions
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Dollar General distribution center ribbon cutting
Dollar General has opened its newest state-of-the-art distribution facility in Arkansas.

Dollar General has officially cut the ribbon on its first Arkansas distribution center. Located in North Little Rock, the state-of-the-art facility supports the company’s traditional supply chain distribution, as well as its DG Fresh network that provides perishable products to stores and the DG Private Fleet. 

The one-million-square-foot distribution center represents a $160 million investment in Arkansas’ Pulaski County, and at full capacity is expected to create approximately 300 new jobs. As part of the grand-opening festivities, Dollar General made a $20,000 donation to the Arkansas Food Bank. 

“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our first Arkansas distribution center in North Little Rock, together with our team and their families,” said Rod West, EVP of global supply chain at Dollar General. “This facility looks to better support our store teams and customers by combining the functionalities of our traditional, DG Fresh and Private Fleet distribution channels.”

Continued West: “We are honored and humbled by our partnership among federal, state and local officials, as well as local nonprofit organizations that continue to support our investment and continued service in the Natural State.”

In November, Dollar General opened a similar distribution facility in the Colorado city of Aurora – also its first in the Centennial State. 

Earlier this month, the value retailer continued to gear up for expansion with the announcement of two key promotions. Steve Deckard, EVP of store operations and development, is stepping into a larger role as EVP of strategy and development, where he is tasked with growing the company’s national footprint, corporate wide process improvement and leadership of strategic initiatives.

Dollar General also elevated Tracey Herrmann to EVP of store operations. In this capacity, she will lead field operations teams covering more than 20,000 stores in 48 states.

As of Nov. 1, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,523 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

