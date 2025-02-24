Dollar General Opens 1st Arkansas Distribution Center
In November, Dollar General opened a similar distribution facility in the Colorado city of Aurora – also its first in the Centennial State.
Earlier this month, the value retailer continued to gear up for expansion with the announcement of two key promotions. Steve Deckard, EVP of store operations and development, is stepping into a larger role as EVP of strategy and development, where he is tasked with growing the company’s national footprint, corporate wide process improvement and leadership of strategic initiatives.
Dollar General also elevated Tracey Herrmann to EVP of store operations. In this capacity, she will lead field operations teams covering more than 20,000 stores in 48 states.
As of Nov. 1, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,523 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.