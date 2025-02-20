H-E-B Opens Another E-Comm Fulfillment Center in Houston
The grocer is actively hiring for a range of full- and part-time positions at the Houston e-commerce fulfillment center. Applicants interested in joining can apply at heb.com/careers. H-E-B was ranked the top U.S. grocer by dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index.
The company celebrated the Houston’s facility’s grand opening by making a $5,000 gift to Energy Institute High School to support its robotics programming.
With sales of more than $46 billion, H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico. Based in San Antonio, the multi-format retailer employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in 300-plus communities. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.