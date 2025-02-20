H-E-B Opens Another E-Comm Fulfillment Center in Houston

H-E-B is actively hiring for a range of full- and part-time positions at its Houston e-commerce fulfillment center.

Texas-based H-E-B has opened a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Houston to help drive omnichannel growth. The 100,000-square-foot stand-alone facility will support H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders throughout Houston and surrounding cities.

The new facility marks H-E-B’s third e-commerce fulfillment center in Houston and the ninth that the company has opened in Texas since 2018. The grocer intends to open additional facilities across the state to help support the retailer’s expansion throughout Texas.

H-E-B’s e-commerce fulfillment centers stock goods found in stores. These facilities allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability. To streamline online orders and boost productivity, the facilities use various forms of automation to help employees throughout the order process. With these centers, H-E-B has grown supply chain capacity, which has improved and powered the expansion of its curbside and home delivery services.