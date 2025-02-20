 Skip to main content

H-E-B Opens Another E-Comm Fulfillment Center in Houston

New facility supports curbside and home delivery orders throughout surrounding area
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
H-E-B e-commerce fulfillment
H-E-B is actively hiring for a range of full- and part-time positions at its Houston e-commerce fulfillment center.

Texas-based H-E-B has opened a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Houston to help drive omnichannel growth. The 100,000-square-foot stand-alone facility will support H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders throughout Houston and surrounding cities. 

The new facility marks H-E-B’s third e-commerce fulfillment center in Houston and the ninth that the company has opened in Texas since 2018. The grocer intends to open additional facilities across the state to help support the retailer’s expansion throughout Texas.

H-E-B’s e-commerce fulfillment centers stock goods found in stores. These facilities allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability. To streamline online orders and boost productivity, the facilities use various forms of automation to help employees throughout the order process. With these centers, H-E-B has grown supply chain capacity, which has improved and powered the expansion of its curbside and home delivery services.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The grocer is actively hiring for a range of full- and part-time positions at the Houston e-commerce fulfillment center. Applicants interested in joining can apply at heb.com/careers. H-E-B was ranked the top U.S. grocer by dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index.

The company celebrated the Houston’s facility’s grand opening by making a $5,000 gift to Energy Institute High School to support its robotics programming.

With sales of more than $46 billion, H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico. Based in San Antonio, the multi-format retailer employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in 300-plus communities. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin

All locations are former Big Lots stores
Ollie's

Chicagoland Mariano’s Location to Close

Kroger-owned banner in Northfield not renewing lease when it lapses this fall
Mariano's

Is C&S Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from ALDI?

Sources say divestiture plan has been in the works in recent weeks
Winn-Dixie Store Teaser

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

Anthony Hucker will take helm as chair, CEO and president
Winn-Dixie Miami Teaser

Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Grocer says move will ensure “strong local operational excellence”
Albertsons Storefront Washington UT Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds