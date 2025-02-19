Supermarkets Lead the Way in Online Grocery Satisfaction: Report
While consumers appreciate the convenience of online shopping, product availability, order accuracy and confidence in fresh department quality remain major pain points. The Feedback Group's research found that:
- 30% of shoppers did not receive all of the items they ordered, with 11% saying that they still wound up needing something they ordered.
- Confidence in fresh produce quality lags behind other grocery categories, with only 73% of shoppers expressing confidence in the quality of produce ordered online, and produce is also the category with the highest percentage of falling short of the highest quality standard.
“Consumers rely on online grocery shopping for convenience, but when key items are missing or fresh produce quality falls short, it erodes trust,” noted Doug Madenberg, chief listening officer at The Feedback Group. “Retailers must enhance inventory accuracy and quality control, particularly in fresh categories, to deliver a more reliable and satisfying experience.”
The Feedback Group’s research also covers generational satisfaction gaps, the popularity of AI and voice shopping, and the importance of speed, sustainability and product discovery. A copy of the “2025 Online Food Shopping Experience” report can be requested online.