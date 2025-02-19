Supermarkets Lead the Way in Online Grocery Satisfaction: Report

When rating their most recent online shopping experience, consumers gave supermarkets the highest satisfaction score (4.45 on a five-point scale), ahead of other channels.

Online grocery shopping is firmly entrenched in consumer behavior, with 79% of shoppers planning to maintain or increase their online shopping over the next year, according to new research from The Feedback Group.

The Lake Success, N.Y.-based market research company recently released its latest national study of 1,230 online grocery shoppers, uncovering key findings in consumer habits, channel performance and areas for improvement in the online grocery shopping experience.

The study found that nearly half (48%) of respondents said that they're spending more of their grocery budget online than they did last year. At the same time, 90% of online shoppers also shop at a physical food store.

When rating their most recent online shopping experience, consumers gave supermarkets the highest satisfaction score (4.45 on a five-point scale), ahead of other channels, including Amazon (4.32), mass retailers (4.25), club stores (4.18), value retailers (4.01) and dollar stores (3.68).

“Supermarkets continue to lead the way in online grocery satisfaction, demonstrating strong execution in convenience, fulfillment and service,” said Brian Numainville, principal at The Feedback Group. “As a channel, supermarket investments in e-commerce capabilities have clearly paid off, but there’s still room for improvement.”