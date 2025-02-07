EXCLUSIVE: Seeing Is Believing – and Buying – With Video Engagement
Heeding such trends, Swiftly is launching in-app video ads on its retail media platform that can help regional and independent grocers compete in a competitive omnichannel market. Such ads, placed at points such as a retailer’s home page, category page, or coupon sections, have been shown to generate two to three times more click-throughs compared to traditional display ads.
“You can showcase video ad placements within a retailer’s mobile app. This combines a lot of the things that Gen Z is really excited about,” Turner explained. “We have recipe content, for example, and users can see and understand how to use ingredients, making what would otherwise be a static ad come to life.”
Turner added that this capability levels the playing field for smaller retailers to capture shoppers’ attention and wallet share, and also provides key data to assess the return on ad spending. “The expectation of shoppers is to get personalized information and offers, and that is a big opportunity going forward,” he remarked.