EXCLUSIVE: Seeing Is Believing – and Buying – With Video Engagement

Just like the Millennial generation before them, younger Gen Z consumers are the subject of a lot of focus and speculation when it comes to their spending habits. From their propensity to buy online to their habit of visiting multiple store formats to stock up and grab food, this cohort presents new opportunities for effective marketing.

“The model for how you engage Gen Z is different than Millennials,” Sean Turner, co-founder and CTO at retail tech and media company Swiftly, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “It’s an opportunity for grocers and brands to reset brand identity. You have to be there in the right channels, defining that conversation.”

Given the shift from the traditional paper circular to digital platforms, one opportunity is to use different tools to help customers make their lists. “Gen Z doesn’t check their physical mail – they are not opening up the paper or, in many cases, watching linear TV. So much has transitioned online and that’s why we are seeing a huge opportunity to reach Gen Z where they are, through video and through digital.”