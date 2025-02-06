Giant Eagle Partners With Grocery TV to Grow In-Store Retail Media Network
Added Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of Grocery TV: "We're excited to partner with Giant Eagle to scale their retail media business. Our focus is on handling the operational complexities of managing an in-store network, so Giant Eagle can concentrate on serving their customers."
For its part, Grocery TV works with more than 120 retailers across the United States and reaches one in four Americans in nearly 6,000 stores. The company plans to expand its reach this year with additional retailers and in-store touchpoints.
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.