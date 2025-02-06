 Skip to main content

Giant Eagle Partners With Grocery TV to Grow In-Store Retail Media Network

Midwest retailer will roll out capabilities at nearly 200 of its locations
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Grocery TV at Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle is bringing Grocery TV's in-store retail media capabilities into many of its stores.

Giant Eagle is ramping up its in-store retail media capabilities through a new partnership with Grocery TV. The grocer will employ Grocery TV’s end-to-end platform to scale its Leap retail media network and activate content on in-store televisions in nearly 200 stores across its five-state footprint.

Giant Eagle's screens will be integrated into Grocery TV’s advertising platform, which will allow the Leap retail media network to manage and execute CPG brand campaigns across Giant Eagle’s stores. Grocery TV will also help drive incremental advertiser engagement by including Giant Eagle in its network of nearly 6,000 grocery stores. 

Additionally, the food retailer will leverage Grocery TV's Content Management System to manage its in-store messaging across different store zones.

"We chose Grocery TV because they share our commitment to the customer experience," said Joell Robinson, senior director from Giant Eagle. "By partnering with Grocery TV, we are adding another notable customer touchpoint to the Leap-driven omnichannel experience powered by deep insights from our myPerks customer loyalty program."

Added Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of Grocery TV: "We're excited to partner with Giant Eagle to scale their retail media business. Our focus is on handling the operational complexities of managing an in-store network, so Giant Eagle can concentrate on serving their customers."

For its part, Grocery TV works with more than 120 retailers across the United States and reaches one in four Americans in nearly 6,000 stores. The company plans to expand its reach this year with additional retailers and in-store touchpoints.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

