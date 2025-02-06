Giant Eagle Partners With Grocery TV to Grow In-Store Retail Media Network

Giant Eagle is bringing Grocery TV's in-store retail media capabilities into many of its stores.

Giant Eagle is ramping up its in-store retail media capabilities through a new partnership with Grocery TV. The grocer will employ Grocery TV’s end-to-end platform to scale its Leap retail media network and activate content on in-store televisions in nearly 200 stores across its five-state footprint.

Giant Eagle's screens will be integrated into Grocery TV’s advertising platform, which will allow the Leap retail media network to manage and execute CPG brand campaigns across Giant Eagle’s stores. Grocery TV will also help drive incremental advertiser engagement by including Giant Eagle in its network of nearly 6,000 grocery stores.

Additionally, the food retailer will leverage Grocery TV's Content Management System to manage its in-store messaging across different store zones.