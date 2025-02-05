 Skip to main content

Audio Platform Qsic Appoints New Marketing Leader

Retail media pro Marc Walkin joins firm at time of growth
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Mark Wilkin
Mark Wilkin

In-store audio platform Qsic has tapped Marc Walkin as its VP of marketing. He will steer the company’s marketing strategy as it expands across global markets, touting its capabilities driven by GenAI audio and data intelligence.

Walkin joins Qsic from Turbyne, a retail media platform spun out of Advantage Solutions. He co-founded Turbyne, which was acquired by Colateral last year. Walkin’s background includes other CPG and retail roles at companies including Stop & Shop, PopCorners, Beech-Nut and Staples. 

“As retailers look to turn on new revenue streams, in-store retail media is emerging as the next major growth area, presenting a massive opportunity for audio as an advertising channel,” said Matt Elsley, co-founder and CEO. “We have ambitious plans to expand into new markets, introduce new capabilities and bring more awareness to the value of audio, and Marc has the experience to execute them.”

Walkin said he is eager to propel Qsic into new markets. "Qsic is fundamentally redefining the value of in-store audio in today’s retail media-driven landscape and taking a data-first approach to changing how retailers and brands connect with consumers through audio," he remarked. “The potential for in-store retail media is just beginning to be realized, and Qsic is at the forefront. The team has built a solution that enhances the in-store shopping experience while turning on a new revenue stream that doesn’t require any manual lift once set up. It’s an exciting time for retail media, and I’m eager to tell the story of how Qsic is transforming the industry through audio."

In January, Qsic announced it raised $25 million in Series B funding to supports its expansion plans. Currently, the platform reaches more than 100 million in-store shoppers.

