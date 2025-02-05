Audio Platform Qsic Appoints New Marketing Leader
Walkin said he is eager to propel Qsic into new markets. "Qsic is fundamentally redefining the value of in-store audio in today’s retail media-driven landscape and taking a data-first approach to changing how retailers and brands connect with consumers through audio," he remarked. “The potential for in-store retail media is just beginning to be realized, and Qsic is at the forefront. The team has built a solution that enhances the in-store shopping experience while turning on a new revenue stream that doesn’t require any manual lift once set up. It’s an exciting time for retail media, and I’m eager to tell the story of how Qsic is transforming the industry through audio."
In January, Qsic announced it raised $25 million in Series B funding to supports its expansion plans. Currently, the platform reaches more than 100 million in-store shoppers.