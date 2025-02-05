Audio Platform Qsic Appoints New Marketing Leader

In-store audio platform Qsic has tapped Marc Walkin as its VP of marketing. He will steer the company’s marketing strategy as it expands across global markets, touting its capabilities driven by GenAI audio and data intelligence.

Walkin joins Qsic from Turbyne, a retail media platform spun out of Advantage Solutions. He co-founded Turbyne, which was acquired by Colateral last year. Walkin’s background includes other CPG and retail roles at companies including Stop & Shop, PopCorners, Beech-Nut and Staples.

“As retailers look to turn on new revenue streams, in-store retail media is emerging as the next major growth area, presenting a massive opportunity for audio as an advertising channel,” said Matt Elsley, co-founder and CEO. “We have ambitious plans to expand into new markets, introduce new capabilities and bring more awareness to the value of audio, and Marc has the experience to execute them.”