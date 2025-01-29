New Finance Leader at Simply Good Foods
Bealer will report to President and CEO Geoff Tanner. “Shaun has been an instrumental partner to me in my first eighteen months as CEO, as both a strategic thought partner and phenomenal financial executive, and I wish him continued success in retirement,” Tanner remarked. “In addition, I am excited to welcome Chris to Simply Good Foods and to leverage his unique experience and leadership. Like Shaun, Chris brings extensive financial, strategic, and operating experience, and I am confident our detailed transition plan over the coming months will position both Chris and Simply Good Foods for success.”
Added James Kitts, board chair: “We are pleased to welcome Chris following a thoughtful succession planning process to identify Simply Good Foods’ next CFO. Dave West, Geoff Tanner and I know Chris quite well from our work together at Del Monte Foods, where Chris was a key member of the senior leadership team that created Big Heart Pet Brands. Chris then worked closely with Dave and Geoff to drive world class performance in the Big Heart Pet Brands business.”
Earlier this month, Simply Good Foods announced its first quarter financial results, which included a bump in net sales from $308.7 million to $341.3 million and an increase in net income from $35.6 million to $38.1 million. The company reaffirmed its outlook for the fiscal year, with both net sales and adjusted EBITDA expected to rise 2% in that period.