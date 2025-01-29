New Finance Leader at Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co., known for its Quest, Atkins and OWYN brands of nutritious snacks, announced that current CFO Shaun P. Mara is retiring and will be succeeded by Christopher J. Bealer.

Mara, who has served as CFO of the Denver-based business since 2022 and joined Simply Foods in 2017, will officially exit on July 3. Bealer comes on board April 1 as SVP of finance and will step into the CFO position upon Mara’s retirement.

In his new role at Simply Good, Bealer will leverage his two decades of CPG and consumer durables experience. Most recently, he was EVP and corporate controller at Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and his background also includes a CFO role for Whirlpool Corp. and related CPG work at Big Heart Pet Brands, Del Monte Foods and H.J. Heinz Co.