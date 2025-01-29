 Skip to main content

New Finance Leader at Simply Good Foods

Healthy snack company shares succession plan following CFO retirement
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Shaun Mara
Shaun Mara is retiring from Simply Good Foods this summer.

The Simply Good Foods Co., known for its Quest, Atkins and OWYN brands of nutritious snacks, announced that current CFO Shaun P. Mara is retiring and will be succeeded by Christopher J. Bealer.

Mara, who has served as CFO of the Denver-based business since 2022 and joined Simply Foods in 2017, will officially exit on July 3. Bealer comes on board April 1 as SVP of finance and will step into the CFO position upon Mara’s retirement. 

In his new role at Simply Good, Bealer will leverage his two decades of CPG and consumer durables experience. Most recently, he was EVP and corporate controller at Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and his background also includes a CFO role for Whirlpool Corp. and related CPG work at Big Heart Pet Brands, Del Monte Foods and H.J. Heinz Co. 

Bealer will report to President and CEO Geoff Tanner. “Shaun has been an instrumental partner to me in my first eighteen months as CEO, as both a strategic thought partner and phenomenal financial executive, and I wish him continued success in retirement,” Tanner remarked. “In addition, I am excited to welcome Chris to Simply Good Foods and to leverage his unique experience and leadership. Like Shaun, Chris brings extensive financial, strategic, and operating experience, and I am confident our detailed transition plan over the coming months will position both Chris and Simply Good Foods for success.”

Added James Kitts, board chair: “We are pleased to welcome Chris following a thoughtful succession planning process to identify Simply Good Foods’ next CFO. Dave West, Geoff Tanner and I know Chris quite well from our work together at Del Monte Foods, where Chris was a key member of the senior leadership team that created Big Heart Pet Brands. Chris then worked closely with Dave and Geoff to drive world class performance in the Big Heart Pet Brands business.”

Earlier this month, Simply Good Foods announced its first quarter financial results, which included a bump in net sales from $308.7 million to $341.3 million and an increase in net income from $35.6 million to $38.1 million. The company reaffirmed its outlook for the fiscal year, with both net sales and adjusted EBITDA expected to rise 2% in that period.

