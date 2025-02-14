Wegmans Beta-Testing New App

Wegmans is working on launching a new and improved app.

Wegmans Food Markets, reportedly working on launching an improved app, is searching for beta app testers to try out its new features.

Some Wegman customers recently received an invite via email to participate in beta testing of the new Wegmans app. The grocer is asking customers specifically to test the app's Search and List-Building features.

Customers are being asked to use the beta app’s search bar as they normally would to find favorite items, and to use the list-building feature and its new functionality by adding the items searched.

If they run into an issue, beta users are encouraged to click the "Provide Feedback" button.

Progressive Grocer reached out to Wegmans for comment on the new app but did not hear back at press time.

Meanwhile, not all features are available on the beta app. For grocery delivery and pickup, customers can still use the current Wegmans app. As of last month, Wegmans customers can also order from the Uber Eats and Uber apps.

“Our goal is to make meals easy and help our customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food,” noted Erica Tickle, Wegmans’ VP of marketing and digital growth. “Partnering with Uber and expanding our delivery network is just one way we’re able to continue delivering on that mission.”

Additionally, last October, Wegmans expanded its partnership with DoorDash, further boosting access to the grocer’s offerings.