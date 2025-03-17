 Skip to main content

Giant Co. Grows Its Footprint Near Philadelphia

Jenkintown location keeps a focus on natural, organic and Kosher options
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
West Chester PA Giant Co. Main Image
Giant Co. is preparing to open a new location in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown.

The Giant Co. is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a new 50,000 square foot store in Jenkintown, Pa., north of Philadelphia. The location will open on April 4, bringing more than 100 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

The Jenkintown store, located at 93 York Road, will feature Giant Co.’s signature fresh departments with dedicated space for organics, service deli with pre-sliced meats and cheeses, dairy, bakery, full-service floral, and a separate healthy, natural and organic section. A large beer and wine section will carry an assortment of wine slushies and ready-to-drink cocktails. 

“While we have had a presence in Montgomery County for decades, this marks the first Giant in Jenkintown,” said John Ruane, company president. “Customers can expect the freshness, value and quality that Giant is known for, combined with brand new offerings, increased product variety, and plenty of fresh ideas no matter what type of meal or celebration they are shopping for.”

Additionally, the new location offers a large Kosher product selection, a hot food bar with smoked and barbeque meats, prepacked salad offerings in the deli, a specialty cheese case, an in-store sushi chef, and a full-service Starbucks coffee kiosk.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 4, the first 200 customers will receive a Giant Co. reusable shopping bag filled with product samples and other savings.

Giant Co. has been steadily gaining ground in its home state of Pennsylvania. In December, the grocer opened a new 40,000-square-foot location at 1001-29 South Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

