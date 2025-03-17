Giant Co. Grows Its Footprint Near Philadelphia

Additionally, the new location offers a large Kosher product selection, a hot food bar with smoked and barbeque meats, prepacked salad offerings in the deli, a specialty cheese case, an in-store sushi chef, and a full-service Starbucks coffee kiosk.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 4, the first 200 customers will receive a Giant Co. reusable shopping bag filled with product samples and other savings.

Giant Co. has been steadily gaining ground in its home state of Pennsylvania. In December, the grocer opened a new 40,000-square-foot locatio n at 1001-29 South Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.