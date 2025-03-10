The Fresh Market Debuts 1st Spirits & Wine Store

The Fresh Market has a reputation for exceptional grocery shopping experiences. The retailer was voted No. 1 in three categories by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024 — "Best Grocery Store Bakery," "Best Grocery Store Deli" and "Best Grocery Store Prepared Foods" — and recognized for three years in a row among the “Best Grocery Stores in America.”

According to Johnson, customers can now experience this same impeccable hospitality while perusing top-shelf beverages at the new Spirits & Wine store.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates more than 160 stores in 22 states and one Spirits & Wine store. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.