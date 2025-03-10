 Skip to main content

The Fresh Market Debuts 1st Spirits & Wine Store

Premium grocer expands its brand into a new retail concept
Marian Zboraj
The Fresh Market adult beverage concept
The Fresh Market has opened its new Spirits & Wine store in Florida's Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Fresh Market has opened its first-ever adult beverage retail concept on March 7. The new Spirits & Wine store is located adjacent to The Fresh Market’s Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., grocery store location.

The more than 7,000 square feet of retail space is dedicated to a carefully curated range of spirits, including bourbon, whiskies, rums and vodkas, alongside a comprehensive wine selection ranging from European to domestic offerings, craft beers and chilled beverage coolers. Additionally, the Spirits & Wine store offers assorted mixers, snacks, glassware, and wine by the glass. 

“We are very excited about our new Spirits & Wine store and expanding our brand into a new retail concept,” The Fresh Market CEO Brian Johnson told Progressive Grocer. “We strive to make everyday occasions extraordinary by helping our guests discover new tastes and experiences from around the world. We feel Spirits & Wine is a natural extension of that mission.”

The Fresh Market has a reputation for exceptional grocery shopping experiences. The retailer was voted No. 1 in three categories by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024 — "Best Grocery Store Bakery," "Best Grocery Store Deli" and "Best Grocery Store Prepared Foods" — and recognized for three years in a row among the “Best Grocery Stores in America.” 

According to Johnson, customers can now experience this same impeccable hospitality while perusing top-shelf beverages at the new Spirits & Wine store.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates more than 160 stores in 22 states and one Spirits & Wine store. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.

