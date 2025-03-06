Inside the 1st Publix in Lexington
As with other Publix stores, this outpost offers the retailer’s signature items like Pub Subs, chicken tenders and chocolate ganache cake, along with other ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook options. Customers can accomplish other errands on their shopping journey, visiting the pharmacy, floral department or liquor section, and take advantage of promotions like the retailer’s BOGO deals.
The Lexington store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery is available through Instacart.
More Publix stores are on the way in Kentucky. Two locations are set to open in Louisville, following last year’s inaugural opening there, and at least two more stores are planned for the Lexington area. A site in Walton, Ky., is the next to be unveiled, with a grand opening set for March 26. That store is just 21 miles away from Cincinnati, hometown of The Kroger Co.
Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.