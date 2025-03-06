Inside the 1st Publix in Lexington

Publix Super Markets is covering more ground in the Bluegrass state. The Florida-based grocer opened another store in Kentucky this week, welcoming customers to its new location in Lexington.

This is the first Publix in Lexington, the second largest city in the state. “We are excited to continue our growth across Kentucky with our first store opening in Lexington,” said Jared Glover, media relations manager. “We plan to be active members of this vibrant community and look forward to providing premier service to our new customers.”

The 46,791-square-foot space at 1952 Stockton Way in the Citation Point development officially opened on March 5. Amidst a gleaming backdrop, shoppers can browse neatly stocked center store aisles and navigate a perimeter that includes a full-service deli that carries up to 200 varieties of cheeses, an expansive produce area with organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, a scratch bakery, and meat and seafood sections with custom cuts, natural and organic proteins and popular varieties.