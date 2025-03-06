 Skip to main content

Inside the 1st Publix in Lexington

Grocer’s northward expansion continues with latest opening in Kentucky
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Lexington local
The new Publix in Lexington spotlights a host of locally-sourced products.

Publix Super Markets is covering more ground in the Bluegrass state. The Florida-based grocer opened another store in Kentucky this week, welcoming customers to its new location in Lexington.

This is the first Publix in Lexington, the second largest city in the state. “We are excited to continue our growth across Kentucky with our first store opening in Lexington,” said Jared Glover, media relations manager. “We plan to be active members of this vibrant community and look forward to providing premier service to our new customers.”

The 46,791-square-foot space at 1952 Stockton Way in the Citation Point development officially opened on March 5. Amidst a gleaming backdrop, shoppers can browse neatly stocked center store aisles and navigate a perimeter that includes a full-service deli that carries up to 200 varieties of cheeses, an expansive produce area with organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, a scratch bakery, and meat and seafood sections with custom cuts, natural and organic proteins and popular varieties. 

As with other Publix stores, this outpost offers the retailer’s signature items like Pub Subs, chicken tenders and chocolate ganache cake, along with other ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook options. Customers can accomplish other errands on their shopping journey, visiting the pharmacy, floral department or liquor section, and take advantage of promotions like the retailer’s BOGO deals.  

The Lexington store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery is available through Instacart. 

More Publix stores are on the way in Kentucky. Two locations are set to open in Louisville, following last year’s inaugural opening there, and at least two more stores are planned for the Lexington area. A site in Walton, Ky., is the next to be unveiled, with a grand opening set for March 26. That store is just 21 miles away from Cincinnati, hometown of The Kroger Co.

Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

Inside the Publix in Lexington, Ky.

