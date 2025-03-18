 Skip to main content

Meijer Keeps Growing in NE Ohio

Retailer will open 3 supercenters on May 8
Lynn Petrak
Meijer Ohio
Meijer has been busy in northeast Ohio, adding seven stores there since 2023.

Meijer, which has operated in Ohio for decades, is widening its footprint in that state. The Midwest retailer has revealed the opening date of three new superstores in the communities of Austintown, Medina and Richmond Heights. 

The trio of 159,000-square-foot stores in the northeast corner of Ohio will be unveiled on May 8. The openings come about a year after Meijer welcomed shoppers to supercenters in Alliance and Canton and two years after sites in Wooster and Warren opened in the same region. 

"As we celebrate our 90th anniversary as a family-owned retailer, providing value and convenience to our customers is still our top priority," said Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. "We're excited to bring our unique shopping experience to customers in North Canton and Alliance while also investing in these communities."

As with other Meijer supercenters, most of which are in Michigan, these locations will include a broad assortment of center store groceries, everyday essentials, baked goods, and fresh produce, meat and seafood. Other departments include floral, garden, apparel, home goods, electronics, health and beauty, pet, toys, sporting goods, and pharmacy.

"We're investing heavily to serve the northeast Ohio community and consistently receiving positive feedback about our value and convenience," said Todd Anderson, VP of the Ohio Region for Meijer. 

Ohio remains a strong base for Meijer. The retailer chose the state for its first store outside of Michigan in 1981 and has continued to expand its presence there. 

As it plans for the trifecta of grand openings, Meijer continues to staff up those outposts, hiring for some full- and part-time positions. A Meijer Express fuel station next to the Austintown location will open ahead of the supercenters, ready for business on April 10.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.

