Meijer Keeps Growing in NE Ohio

Meijer, which has operated in Ohio for decades, is widening its footprint in that state. The Midwest retailer has revealed the opening date of three new superstores in the communities of Austintown, Medina and Richmond Heights.

The trio of 159,000-square-foot stores in the northeast corner of Ohio will be unveiled on May 8. The openings come about a year after Meijer welcomed shoppers to supercenters in Alliance and Canton and two years after sites in Wooster and Warren opened in the same region.

"As we celebrate our 90th anniversary as a family-owned retailer, providing value and convenience to our customers is still our top priority," said Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. "We're excited to bring our unique shopping experience to customers in North Canton and Alliance while also investing in these communities."

As with other Meijer supercenters, most of which are in Michigan, these locations will include a broad assortment of center store groceries, everyday essentials, baked goods, and fresh produce, meat and seafood. Other departments include floral, garden, apparel, home goods, electronics, health and beauty, pet, toys, sporting goods, and pharmacy.