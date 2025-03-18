Meijer Keeps Growing in NE Ohio
"We're investing heavily to serve the northeast Ohio community and consistently receiving positive feedback about our value and convenience," said Todd Anderson, VP of the Ohio Region for Meijer.
Ohio remains a strong base for Meijer. The retailer chose the state for its first store outside of Michigan in 1981 and has continued to expand its presence there.
As it plans for the trifecta of grand openings, Meijer continues to staff up those outposts, hiring for some full- and part-time positions. A Meijer Express fuel station next to the Austintown location will open ahead of the supercenters, ready for business on April 10.
