New Seasons Market to Open 22nd Location

New Seasons Market revealed that it will open its newest store at Tanasbourne Town Center in Hillsboro, Ore., on Wednesday, April 9, marking the grocer’s 22nd location and second in Hillsboro, after the Orenco Station store, which opened in 2001. Tanasbourne’s New Seasons Market will be one of the primary full-service grocers in the area, which boasts a vibrant array of local businesses, according to the grocer.

“Having grown up in the area, I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of our newest store in Tanasbourne,” said Tanasbourne Store Manager Travis Bertsch, who has worked at New Seasons Market for more than 13 years. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that embodies our commitment to local, quality and sustainability. We look forward to welcoming our Washington County neighbors and serving as a trusted resource where everyone can find the freshest, most delicious local products!”

The store measures 27,000 square feet, employs about 120 staffers, and carries a wide range of products and offerings, among them regeneratively raised meat, sustainably harvested seafood, organic produce and artisan cheese, as well as a prepared food department featuring pizza, fresh sushi, a self-serve hot bar and more.

The grand opening will kick off with store leaders, community partners and local dignitaries taking part in a bread-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by a performance by The Beat Goes On Marching Band, photo ops with Caesar the No Drama Llama and vinyl remixes with DJ Wags. Further, local artist Autumn Eve will draw directly on the store’s front windows, using customers’ reflections as inspiration for her sketches. The event will also include several giveaways and local vendor sampling.