 Skip to main content

New Seasons Market to Open 22nd Location

Tanasbourne Town Center store will debut next month in Hillsboro, Ore.
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
New Seasons Market Tanasbourne Leadership Main Image
New Seasons Market Tanasbourne leadership (left to right): Assistant Store Manager Chris Schrader, Store Manager Travis Bertsch and Assistant Store Manager Eric Badua

New Seasons Market revealed that it will open its newest store at Tanasbourne Town Center in Hillsboro, Ore., on Wednesday, April 9, marking the grocer’s 22nd location and second in Hillsboro, after the Orenco Station store, which opened in 2001. Tanasbourne’s New Seasons Market will be one of the primary full-service grocers in the area, which boasts a vibrant array of local businesses, according to the grocer. 

“Having grown up in the area, I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of our newest store in Tanasbourne,” said Tanasbourne Store Manager Travis Bertsch, who has worked at New Seasons Market for more than 13 years. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that embodies our commitment to local, quality and sustainability. We look forward to welcoming our Washington County neighbors and serving as a trusted resource where everyone can find the freshest, most delicious local products!”

The store measures 27,000 square feet, employs about 120 staffers, and carries a wide range of products and offerings, among them regeneratively raised meat, sustainably harvested seafood, organic produce and artisan cheese, as well as a prepared food department featuring pizza, fresh sushi, a self-serve hot bar and more. 

The grand opening will kick off with store leaders, community partners and local dignitaries taking part in a bread-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by a performance by The Beat Goes On Marching Band, photo ops with Caesar the No Drama Llama and vinyl remixes with DJ Wags. Further, local artist Autumn Eve will draw directly on the store’s front windows, using customers’ reflections as inspiration for her sketches. The event will also include several giveaways and local vendor sampling.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to be opening our second New Seasons Market in Hillsboro, solidifying our commitment to serving the Washington County – and broader Portland metro – community,” noted New Seasons SVP Dave Kauder. “As our 22nd store, Tanasbourne serves as a testament to the continued support of our wonderful staff and customers! We look forward to becoming an integral part of our new community and continuing to grow our footprint as we deliver exceptional experiences to our valued customers.”

The new Tanasbourne location will honor the grocer’s commitment to sustainably sourced food from local producers while introducing such unique touches as custom murals from area graphic artist Lisa Congdon, whose work has been displayed everywhere from the Library of Congress and REI to USPS and more. The store also features sustainable equipment that marries efficiency with New Seasons Market’s commitment to environmental stewardship, including cutting-edge dry-misting produce technology that creates an optimal high-humidity environment that preserves freshness while conserving water and reducing waste. Also, in common with all New Seasons Market stores, Tanasbourne will provide a free recycling center that accepts materials like clamshells, clear plastics, stretchy plastic films and other items not usually accepted in curbside bins.

Located at 10940 NE Evergreen Parkway in Hillsboro, the New Seasons Market Tanasbourne Town Center store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The development, design and construction partners were LRS Architects, JBK Consulting and Design, MKE & Associates, WDY Structural Engineers, Cushing Terrell, Engineered Structures Inc. (ESI), and Axiom Custom Products, as well as various subcontractors. Further, the store’s landlord, Pine Tree, collaborated with Baysinger Partners Architecture and Perlo Construction.

The grocer has opened four new stores in the past three years: Palisades in Lake Oswego, Wash., in July 2022; Main Street in Vancouver, Wash., in October 2023; and Milwaukie Marketplace in Milwaukie, Wash., in March 2024. 

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, New Seasons Market was founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore. The grocer now boasts a team of nearly 2,700 staffers across 22 stores in Oregon and southwest Washington. Its progressive values include committing 10% of its after-tax profits to its surrounding communities. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to-market strategy. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Albertsons Names Susan Morris Its Next CEO

Exec will succeed Vivek Sankaran following transition period
Susan Morris at Grocery Impact Teaser

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds