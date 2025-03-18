New Seasons Market to Open 22nd Location
“We’re thrilled to be opening our second New Seasons Market in Hillsboro, solidifying our commitment to serving the Washington County – and broader Portland metro – community,” noted New Seasons SVP Dave Kauder. “As our 22nd store, Tanasbourne serves as a testament to the continued support of our wonderful staff and customers! We look forward to becoming an integral part of our new community and continuing to grow our footprint as we deliver exceptional experiences to our valued customers.”
The new Tanasbourne location will honor the grocer’s commitment to sustainably sourced food from local producers while introducing such unique touches as custom murals from area graphic artist Lisa Congdon, whose work has been displayed everywhere from the Library of Congress and REI to USPS and more. The store also features sustainable equipment that marries efficiency with New Seasons Market’s commitment to environmental stewardship, including cutting-edge dry-misting produce technology that creates an optimal high-humidity environment that preserves freshness while conserving water and reducing waste. Also, in common with all New Seasons Market stores, Tanasbourne will provide a free recycling center that accepts materials like clamshells, clear plastics, stretchy plastic films and other items not usually accepted in curbside bins.
Located at 10940 NE Evergreen Parkway in Hillsboro, the New Seasons Market Tanasbourne Town Center store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The development, design and construction partners were LRS Architects, JBK Consulting and Design, MKE & Associates, WDY Structural Engineers, Cushing Terrell, Engineered Structures Inc. (ESI), and Axiom Custom Products, as well as various subcontractors. Further, the store’s landlord, Pine Tree, collaborated with Baysinger Partners Architecture and Perlo Construction.
The grocer has opened four new stores in the past three years: Palisades in Lake Oswego, Wash., in July 2022; Main Street in Vancouver, Wash., in October 2023; and Milwaukie Marketplace in Milwaukie, Wash., in March 2024.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, New Seasons Market was founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore. The grocer now boasts a team of nearly 2,700 staffers across 22 stores in Oregon and southwest Washington. Its progressive values include committing 10% of its after-tax profits to its surrounding communities. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to-market strategy.