 Skip to main content

LOOK INSIDE: Publix Opens 2nd Lexington Location

Florida-based grocer unveils newest store in Bluegrass State
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
lex bag
To celebrate its 95th anniversary, Publix handed out free commemorative tote bags to the first 95 customers in line.

Three months after Publix Super Markets came to the Lexington, Ky., market with its first store, the grocer is welcoming shoppers to a second location. The store within the Fountains at Palomar development at 3855 Fountainblue Lane officially opened on June 4.

"We are excited to open our second location in Lexington at the Fountains at Palomar,” said Jared Glover, media relations manager at Publix. “Customers can start their shopping trip at our Pours café where they can enjoy a cup of coffee or any of our delicious drinks, or hangout and refresh with an acai bowl or smoothie.”

Publix fans can find the grocer’s signature offerings at the latest outpost, including chicken tenders, Pub Subs, made-to-order burritos, nachos and bows. They can also choose from options at the aforementioned Pours department that serves up beer, coffee, tea, smoothies and acai bowls. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Other convenient features include a drive-thru pharmacy, Instacart-powered delivery, catering and menu planning and an adjacent Publix Liquors store. The store’s traditional departments, spanning the deli, produce, meat, seafood, bakery and center store sections, are stocked with a wide array of products, including many locally-sourced and artisan items. 

Publix continues on a growth path, both from a footprint and financial standpoint. The grocer reported a 5.1% year-over-year sales increase and 4% gain in comps during the latest quarter ending March 29. In the past month, Publix also opened sites in Gainesville, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., Rolesville, N.C., and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 10 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.

Inside the Publix at the Fountains at Palomar

  • Publix Lex hot
  • Lex produce
  • lex seating
  • lex pours
  • pours 2
  • lex deli
  • lex bowls
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds