LOOK INSIDE: Publix Opens 2nd Lexington Location
Other convenient features include a drive-thru pharmacy, Instacart-powered delivery, catering and menu planning and an adjacent Publix Liquors store. The store’s traditional departments, spanning the deli, produce, meat, seafood, bakery and center store sections, are stocked with a wide array of products, including many locally-sourced and artisan items.
Publix continues on a growth path, both from a footprint and financial standpoint. The grocer reported a 5.1% year-over-year sales increase and 4% gain in comps during the latest quarter ending March 29. In the past month, Publix also opened sites in Gainesville, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., Rolesville, N.C., and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 10 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.