LOOK INSIDE: Publix Opens 2nd Lexington Location

To celebrate its 95th anniversary, Publix handed out free commemorative tote bags to the first 95 customers in line.

Three months after Publix Super Markets came to the Lexington, Ky., market with its first store, the grocer is welcoming shoppers to a second location. The store within the Fountains at Palomar development at 3855 Fountainblue Lane officially opened on June 4.

"We are excited to open our second location in Lexington at the Fountains at Palomar,” said Jared Glover, media relations manager at Publix. “Customers can start their shopping trip at our Pours café where they can enjoy a cup of coffee or any of our delicious drinks, or hangout and refresh with an acai bowl or smoothie.”

Publix fans can find the grocer’s signature offerings at the latest outpost, including chicken tenders, Pub Subs, made-to-order burritos, nachos and bows. They can also choose from options at the aforementioned Pours department that serves up beer, coffee, tea, smoothies and acai bowls.