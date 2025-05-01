Publix Reports Q1 Sales Lift, Net Earnings Decline
“I’m proud of our associates for continuing to make us a leader in our industry by providing premier service to our customers,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy.
Despite the mixed results, Publix has been in growth mode over the past several months. The company has opened six new stores since the beginning of March, with its latest outpost located in Chesapeake, Va. That store welcomed shoppers on April 23 and is one of nearly two dozen Publix outposts in the Old Dominion State.
Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.