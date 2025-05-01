 Skip to main content

Publix Reports Q1 Sales Lift, Net Earnings Decline

Company continues growing its footprint despite softening results
Emily Crowe
Publix shared a mixed bag of results for its FY25 first quarter, ended March 29.

Publix Super Markets saw a mixed bag of results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended March 29. Sales for the quarter totaled $15.8 billion, representing a 5.1% year-over-year (YoY) increase, though the grocer says that increase was 1% lower than expected due to the timing of this year’s Easter holiday.

Q1 comparable store sales increased 4% YoY, though net earnings decreased 26% YoY to $1 billion. Earnings per share decreased to $0.31 per share, down from $0.41 per share in 2024. 

Publix reports that net earnings for the quarter would have been $1.2 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in 2024, excluding the impact of net unrealized losses on equity securities in 2025 and net unrealized gains on equity securities in 2024. Similarly, earnings per share for Q1 would have been $0.36 per share, compared to $0.33 per share in 2024.

Additionally, effective May 1, Publix’s stock price has increased from $19.20 per share to $20.20 per share.

“I’m proud of our associates for continuing to make us a leader in our industry by providing premier service to our customers,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy.

Despite the mixed results, Publix has been in growth mode over the past several months. The company has opened six new stores since the beginning of March, with its latest outpost located in Chesapeake, Va. That store welcomed shoppers on April 23 and is one of nearly two dozen Publix outposts in the Old Dominion State. 

Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.

