Publix Reports Q1 Sales Lift, Net Earnings Decline

Publix Super Markets saw a mixed bag of results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended March 29. Sales for the quarter totaled $15.8 billion, representing a 5.1% year-over-year (YoY) increase, though the grocer says that increase was 1% lower than expected due to the timing of this year’s Easter holiday.

Q1 comparable store sales increased 4% YoY, though net earnings decreased 26% YoY to $1 billion. Earnings per share decreased to $0.31 per share, down from $0.41 per share in 2024.

Publix reports that net earnings for the quarter would have been $1.2 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in 2024, excluding the impact of net unrealized losses on equity securities in 2025 and net unrealized gains on equity securities in 2024. Similarly, earnings per share for Q1 would have been $0.36 per share, compared to $0.33 per share in 2024.

Additionally, effective May 1, Publix’s stock price has increased from $19.20 per share to $20.20 per share.