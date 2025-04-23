Publix Expands in Virginia

Publix Super Markets has opened five new stores since the beginning of March and its springtime blitz continues with the unveiling of its latest location in Chesapeake, Va. The store at 1620 Cedar Road welcomed shoppers on April 23 and is one of nearly two dozen Publix outposts in that state.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth across the Hampton Roads area with our newest location at Dominion Station,” said Jared Glover, media relations manager. "We look forward to welcoming our new customers and providing them with premier service, quality products and a pleasurable shopping experience.”

Shoppers can get the full Publix experience, with aisles of grocery products and everyday essentials and destinations including the retailer’s popular full-service deli counter, product and floral department, scratch bakery, seafood area with wild and farm-raised fish and meat cases briming with traditional and custom meat cuts. The pharmacy includes an interior full-service section and a drive-through option for prescription pickup.