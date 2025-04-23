Publix Expands in Virginia

The Chesapeake Publix store carries and promotes locally sourced items.
The latest store in Virginia is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery through Instacart is available, and the store offers event menu planning as a free service.
The Chesapeake opening comes on the heels of a Publix store unveiling at Palm Lakes Plaza in Margate, Fla., on April 17 and another debut in Jasper, Ga., on April 9. To mark the grand-opening occasions as the business approaches its 95th anniversary, Publix gave away commemorative reusable bags to the first 95 customers in line at each event.
Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.