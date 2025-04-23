 Skip to main content

Publix Expands in Virginia

Grocer opens doors of its latest site in Chesapeake
Lynn Petrak
Publix Chesapeake
The latest Publix store in Virginia is now open in Chesapeake.

Publix Super Markets has opened five new stores since the beginning of March and its springtime blitz continues with the unveiling of its latest location in Chesapeake, Va. The store at 1620 Cedar Road welcomed shoppers on April 23 and is one of nearly two dozen Publix outposts in that state. 

“We are thrilled to continue our growth across the Hampton Roads area with our newest location at Dominion Station,” said Jared Glover, media relations manager. "We look forward to welcoming our new customers and providing them with premier service, quality products and a pleasurable shopping experience.”

Shoppers can get the full Publix experience, with aisles of grocery products and everyday essentials and destinations including the retailer’s popular full-service deli counter, product and floral department, scratch bakery, seafood area with wild and farm-raised fish and meat cases briming with traditional and custom meat cuts. The pharmacy includes an interior full-service section and a drive-through option for prescription pickup.

Publix local
The Chesapeake Publix store carries and promotes locally sourced items.

The latest store in Virginia is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery through Instacart is available, and the store offers event menu planning as a free service.

The Chesapeake opening comes on the heels of a Publix store unveiling at Palm Lakes Plaza in Margate, Fla., on April 17 and another debut in Jasper, Ga., on April 9. To mark the grand-opening occasions as the business approaches its 95th anniversary, Publix gave away commemorative reusable bags to the first 95 customers in line at each event.

Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.

