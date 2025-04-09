 Skip to main content

How Publix Is Making an Impact During Earth Month

Projects continue to help restore, conserve and protect the environment in communities grocer serves
Marian Zboraj
Publix
Publix CEO Kevin Murphy joined associates to help with conservation efforts at 4Roots Farm Campus in Orlando, Fla., during Publix Serves Week.

While Publix Super Markets is dedicated to sustainability year-round, several initiatives each April, a.k.a. Earth Month, place even more focus on the company's dedication to the environment.

More than 7,000 associates throughout the company’s eight-state operating area are currently volunteering for 150-plus projects in the first of two Publix Serves weeks of 2025. This week, associates are participating in activities primarily focused on the environment, such as water conservation activities, park cleanups and tree plantings.

For the second consecutive year, Publix is holding the Good Together environmental campaign to collect donations at the register to support efforts to protect, conserve and restore local ecosystems. Customers and associates can get involved by giving at checkout in stores through April 13.

Donations made at stores in Florida will support marine debris removal through the National Park Foundation and Force Blue. In stores outside Florida, funds raised will help plant trees to support critical restoration efforts in local forest ecosystems of great need through the Arbor Day Foundation.

Publix also considers sustainability when searching for quality products. The company offers items made in an environmentally friendly way. Through donations to the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, Publix also supports projects that enhance sustainable seafood practices.

Additionally, the company is highlighting associates who are dedicated to the environment through their everyday acts. One assistant pharmacy manager teaches a local Girl Scout troop about being good stewards of the environment, while a support associate has taken up beekeeping to help encourage plant cross-pollination. 

“Our commitment to environmental sustainability started with our founder, George Jenkins, and remains strong today,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “I’m proud of the thousands of associates who donate their time volunteering. And with our Good Together environmental campaign now in its second year, we make it easy for customers and associates to help us do good together by donating at the register.”

Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.

