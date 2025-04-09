How Publix Is Making an Impact During Earth Month

Publix CEO Kevin Murphy joined associates to help with conservation efforts at 4Roots Farm Campus in Orlando, Fla., during Publix Serves Week.

While Publix Super Markets is dedicated to sustainability year-round, several initiatives each April, a.k.a. Earth Month, place even more focus on the company's dedication to the environment.

More than 7,000 associates throughout the company’s eight-state operating area are currently volunteering for 150-plus projects in the first of two Publix Serves weeks of 2025. This week, associates are participating in activities primarily focused on the environment, such as water conservation activities, park cleanups and tree plantings.

For the second consecutive year, Publix is holding the Good Together environmental campaign to collect donations at the register to support efforts to protect, conserve and restore local ecosystems. Customers and associates can get involved by giving at checkout in stores through April 13.

Donations made at stores in Florida will support marine debris removal through the National Park Foundation and Force Blue. In stores outside Florida, funds raised will help plant trees to support critical restoration efforts in local forest ecosystems of great need through the Arbor Day Foundation.