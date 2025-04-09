How Publix Is Making an Impact During Earth Month
Publix also considers sustainability when searching for quality products. The company offers items made in an environmentally friendly way. Through donations to the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, Publix also supports projects that enhance sustainable seafood practices.
Additionally, the company is highlighting associates who are dedicated to the environment through their everyday acts. One assistant pharmacy manager teaches a local Girl Scout troop about being good stewards of the environment, while a support associate has taken up beekeeping to help encourage plant cross-pollination.
“Our commitment to environmental sustainability started with our founder, George Jenkins, and remains strong today,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “I’m proud of the thousands of associates who donate their time volunteering. And with our Good Together environmental campaign now in its second year, we make it easy for customers and associates to help us do good together by donating at the register.”
Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.